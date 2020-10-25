Britney Spears Cannot Marry, Have Baby with Boyfriend, Makeup Artist Shares Scary Reason

Britney Spears and boyfriend, Ashgari are together since 2016 but marriage and starting a family might be out of question. According to the singer's makeup artist, there's a scary reason why.

Allegedly, there's "Handmaid's Tale"-style plot preventing Brtiney Spears from starting a family with Sam Ashgari. It would be impossible for her to marry Ashgari, even more so, to have a baby with boyfriend Sam Ashgari.

Speaking on the podcast "Calababes" this week, the celebrity makeup artist Maxi said the pop star's strict conservatorship is the one mainly barring her from marrying the man who has constantly been with her.

"I can tell you what they're still controlling to this day is whether she has a baby or not, whether she gets married or not, who her friends are, and those are some big things," Maxi said, as reported by US Magazine. "We're talking about some 'Handmaid's Tale'-type things to keep her from having a baby. Like, we're talking ... I can't detail it and I'm not gonna specifically say, but I will say for sure, she would've had a baby by now. She would've probably been married to [boyfriend] Sam [Asghari] by now. She would have groups of friends around her."

At present, Spears' tight conservatorship run by her father, Jamie Spears, 68, has been running for for 12 years. Calls for her to be freed have intensified this year.

Over the summer, an online movement dedicated to exposing the allegedly harrowing limitations on the "Oops I Did It Again" singer through the use of the #FreeBritney became popular and gained traction.

Britney's own attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, said she is strongly against the idea of Britney's father resuming his role as the singer's conservator, according to court papers that emerged in August.

Later that the same month, the courts ruled that Jamie Lynn will take a more active role in her trust. She is Britney's Spears' younger sister and the two have a pretty close bond.

Jamie Lynn's appointment is allegedly to help make sure Spears' money goes to her two children, Sean and Jayden, if she dies. However, Spears remains the 'sole beneficiary' of the trust while she's alive.

At present, Spears' manager Jodie Montgomery is now acting as her temporary conservator.

The makeup artist said the whole thing is truly sad, but added that things are improving, at least because Britney Spears now have a semblance of control over her social media.

The celebrated artist also said dad Jamie put the BF of her daughter, the "Circus" singer," through hell."

"I can't detail all the things that [Ashgari] went through, but he went through a lot of hell to even be with her," the artist said. When the pair started dating, "she was under the conservatorship basically controlled by the father."

