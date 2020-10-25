Ryan Reynolds Trolls Emilia Clarke For Sharing Same Birthday With Him

Was there any time when Ryan Reynolds took to social media and did make his followers laugh? I bet not. This guy is always on top of his Twitter and Instagram game and makes the platforms a room to be his usual goofy self.

A few days ago, the 44-year-old actor once again took to Twitter and cracked up his fans after seemingly baptizing actress Emilia Clarke with a new birthday.

Ryan Reynolds and the 34-year-old actress shares the same birthday on October 23, 2020. It turns out after all these years, the "Deadpool" star feels that the date is a bit crowded for both of them.

Reynold's production company and marketing agency "Maximum Effort" posted a birthday greeting for the "Game of Thrones" star instead of sending him a birthday message in a Twitter post.

Because of this, the father-of-three decided to troll the hilarious greeting and declared Emilia Clarke is no longer sharing the same birthday as his'.

"So sorry. I moved her birthday this year. It was feeling a little crowded for me," Reynolds wrote.

And in true Ryan Reynolds fashion, the actor posted a follow-up tweet seven hours later, giving Emilia Clarke a new birthday. Hilarious!

"Excited to announce February 29th as Emilia's new birthday. Congratulations!" the "6 Underground" actor quipped.

While the quirky suggestion cracked up his fans, the "Me Before You" star has yet to react to Reynolds' epic trolling moment.

Ryan Reynolds' 44th Birthday Celebration

While Reynolds' is busy trolling his fellow celebrant on Twitter, his wife of eight years was also busy sending him a savage birthday greeting.

Blake Lively did not let her husband turn a year older without their traditional, playful jab on social media. So on Friday, the "Gossip Girl" alum took to Instagram to give her by far the most savage birthday greeting ever.

The 33-year-old actress uploaded a series of photos showing how Reynolds celebrated his 44th birthday with a lowkey/ "untraditional pie."

"1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE," Lively wrote on the caption.

"2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that's who," she added.

Blake Lively then greeted her husband a happy birthday, but still, with a savage jab.

"Happy Birthday. I honestly can't believe we're still married," she concluded.

First Time Voter

A day before celebrating his 44th birthday, Ryan Reynolds also marked another milestone in his life as he exercised his right to vote for the first time.

In an Instagram post, "The Proposal" actor opens up about how he felt after finally being able to vote and gave a special shout out to Blake Lively, who made her "first time" gentle and loving.

"This is my first time voting in America. I'd like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving," Reynolds wrote.

"It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I'm a little tired. But proud," he added.

But aside from congratulatory messages, fans trolled Blake for being barefoot on the photo and obviously doodled a pair of shoes in the same picture she posted on her Instagram page.

READ MORE: Lily Allen Gets Real About Female Sexuality With Own Adult Merchandise

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles