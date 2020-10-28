Grey's Anatomy Shock: Ellen Pompeo Reveals TRUTH About Show's Future

Is "Grey's Anatomy" officially ending? Will the show be canceled after 17 seasons?

Season 17 will be tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, but will it also be the show's last? According to the main character, Ellen Pompeo, this is not that impossible because she herself is already thinking about dropping her role.

Pompeo has been playing the titular character of the show since 2005, and given that 15 years have already passed, she's now seriously contemplating of hanging up her stethoscope for good.

Not caring to tease, the actress directly shared what she is thinking.

"We don't know when the show is really ending yet. But the truth is, this year could be it," the 50-year-old actress told Variety in an interview. If she leaves, the show is likely to end as well since the showrunners have been clear that this is what they would take as a sign to end the show.

End of Grey's Anatomy

It appears that other well-loved main characters can leave (and there had been many!), but not when Grey herself is gone from the hospital.

Series creator Shonda Rhimes and ABC have been firm in saying in the past that the series, which will begin its 17th season on November, will likely end when Pompeo decides to leave. This, regardless of an earlier report that some of Pompeo's co-stars have have inked new contracts that would keep them on the show up to a possible Season 19.

While Pompeo is thinking hard about it, she has not decided yet. She knows what will happen to all the other people employed by the massive show if she does, so there's a lot of weighing that is required of her.

"I don't take the decision lightly. We employ a lot of people, and we have a huge platform. And I'm very grateful for it," Pompeo said, adding, "You know, I'm just weighing out creatively what can we do."

For what it's worth, Pompeo once revealed in Jeme Hill's podcast that she has come to view the show as a blessing because she no longer has to go around chasing projects.

Despite this somehow saddening interview, Pompeo asssured fans that the upcoming season will be one that satisfies them. She said that the upcoming instalment will just be the best one ever.

"I'm really, really, really excited about this season. It's probably going to be one of our best seasons ever. And I know that sounds nuts to say, but it's really true," she added.

Season 17 will premiere on Nov. 12 and will address the still ongoing coronavirus pandemic. How the show will do it remains to be seen, but it is apparent that it will be exciting as this is the pandemic that truly required doctors and other medical professionals to be on their toes round the clock.

Pompeo may just be acting, but because of "Grey's Anatomy," she can put herself in the shoes of those who are tired all the time becaus of this pandemic.

"I dedicate my season 17 to all who have fallen and to everyone of you who by the grace of God is still standing," Pompeo captioned a photo of herself on set back in September. "This season is for you with humility and a bit of humor to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude. I hope we do you proud "

