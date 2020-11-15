Alex Trebek Replacement: Fans Start Intriguing Petition for New 'Jeopardy!' Host

Fans of the late Alex Trebek have now found someone who can replace him as the host of "Jeopardy!"

Since 1984, Trebek had been the brain and heart of the popular game show "Jeopardy!" For over 8,000 episodes, he completed every family's day and established himself as one of the best game show hosts in US history.

However, earlier this November, he lost his battle against Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. His passing came after he announced in March 2019 that he did not have a good prognosis.

Now that he's gone, fans began to look for someone who can continue his legacy in "Jeopardy!"--and they found one.

A few days after Trebek's death, a petition on change.org appealed LeVar Burton to be the show's next host.

Change.org user, Joshua Sanders, created "Make LeVar Burton the next host of Jeopardy!." He made the appeal to Sony Pictures Entertainment, Harry Friedman, and Mike Richards.

Initially, he set the goal to 75,000 signatures. But soon after it exceeded the original aim, Sanders and Trebek's fans now aim to reach 150,000.

As of writing, over 83,000 fans already signed up and fans expect the number to boom in the next few days.

"This petition is to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and producers Mike Richards and Harry Friedman just how much love the public has for Burton, and how much we'd all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!" part of the description stated.

Sanders also noted that Burton has a long list of successful projects, including "Reading Rainbow," "Root," and "Star Trek." This fact convinced the fans to support Burton as the next "Jeopardy!" host.

Meanwhile, most supporters also left encouraging messages, expressing their delight over the thought of him succeeding Trebek.

One fan said, "For my entire life LeVar Burton has been a beacon of wisdom, literacy, and humanity. I can think of no better successor to the late Alex Trebek."

"Levar has the same values and respect for education Alex had. He would carry on the proud legacy of Alex Trebek," another one wrote.

Most fans noted how Burton can be the only one who can fill the gap after Trebek's passing.

"LeVar Burton was the one person that made reading fun for me. I have great memories of watching him on Reading Rainbow," a supporter said. "In my heart, Alex Trebek will always be Jeopardy's host, but LeVar Burton could fill those shoes well, in my opinion."

Burton Responded!

While the producers of "Jeopardy!" are yet to decide who will continue the show, the actor himself seemingly approved the fans' appeal.

On Thursday, the 63-year-old star offered positive feedback to Trebek and "Jeopardy!" fans.

"Even if nothing comes from it, I can't tell how much I appreciate all of your love and support!" Burton wrote in a tweet before adding the petition's link.

He also offered a tribute to Trebek and consoled his survivors. According to Burton, he saw the host's death as a devastating loss since Trebek was an irreplaceable legend.

