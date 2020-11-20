Royal Lies? Meghan Markle Gets Massive Backlash Over 'Finding Freedom' Scandal

Meghan Markle is on the receiving end of internet rage after her involvement in the publication of "Finding Freedom" has been confirmed.

In newly released court documents, the Duchess of Sussex finally admitted that she personally shared her story with someone, who then passed the information to the authors of the "Finding Freedom" book on her behalf.

According to The Telegraph, Markle decided to share her own story since she was worried about her father's statement. In addition, the Duchess reportedly wanted to prevent further misunderstanding and misinterpretation.

This recent admission stirred online commotion, with netizens and royal experts slamming the Duchess of Sussex for being "foolish and arrogant" and lying to people.

Royal expert and biographer Angela Levin said, "So Meghan Markle admits to giving info for 'Finding Freedom.' As if we didn't guess. Plus the fact that the Palace staff helped write a letter to her Dad. Her case is crumbling before our eyes. How foolish and arrogant of her to go to lawyers."

Meanwhile, one top tweet showed a netizen sharing a screenshot of the document where Meghan debunked the rumors that she and her husband ever gave information to the authors.

"The lies the British media spin is despicable & disgusting. In 20 years when a tv series shows how racist & vile they are they'll be up in arms disputing everything. Denying that they were liars & racist. She never gave consent!" the said Twitter user added.

Royal expert Dan Wooton also exclaimed, "I've been telling you this for MONTHS! Meghan DID cooperate with phoney Scobie on that awful hagiography Finding Freedom. You can't trust either of them!"

How Meghan Markle Lied and Denied the Claims

After Prince Harry and Meghan officially left their senior royal posts, multiple news outlets reported that the couple would drop a bombshell tell-all biography.

Royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote the book, which highlighted all the reasons why the couple decided to leave the Firm and relocate to Los Angeles to be financially independent.

"Finding Freedom goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together, dispelling the many rumours and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond," the promotional literature of the book stated.

The royal couple has been denying their involvement in making the book ever since news of its publication surface.

Their response, however, was far from what Mail on Sunday's team argued in September 2020. Per Antony White QC for Associated Newspapers, they are sure that Prince Harry and Meghan contributed most of the alarming information included in the book.

They suggested that the book "gives every appearance of having been written with their extensive co-operation."

However, Prince Harry and Markle hit back and denied the allegations that they made any sort of contribution to the book.

"The claimant and her husband did not collaborate with the authors on the book, nor were they interviewed for it, nor did they provide photographs to the authors for the book," their lawyers said.

READ MORE: Royal Headache: How Meghan Markle Made Things' Worse' for the Monarchy After Exit

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles