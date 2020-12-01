'The Crown' Is Fiction: UK Culture Secretary Makes Crucial Demand on Netflix

The skyrocketing fame of "The Crown" does not excuse the series from receiving complaints. In fact, it just opens the door for more criticisms.

The scenes on "The Crown" got more intense in its new season. However, the UK Culture Secretary alleged that it was only because the creators fabricated the story.

In an interview with The Mail on Sunday, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden demanded Netflix to state that "The Crown" is fictitious.

According to Dowden, the concern surrounding the "fabricated" scenes damages the royal family to a greater extent. Because of this, he asked the creators to put up a disclaimer that each episode is just fiction.

"It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that. Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact," Dowden said.

Apart from voicing his concern, the culture secretary will formalize the request and directly write to Netflix.

The communication will include his demand to put a "health warning" at the beginning of "The Crown" episode and future installments.

Who Fabricated the Scenes on "The Crown"?

Before the publication of the interview, a friend of Prince Charles already called out screenwriter Peter Morgan for creating damaging scenes about the royal family.

Per the news outlet, Morgan used entertainment to spread the unconcealed Republican agenda. Unfortunately, most people do not notice it yet.

The prince's pal added that the first few series were perfectly created not to let people know that they are being manipulated.

The Mail on Sunday itself also launched calls for a disclaimer. It allegedly received reports that "The Crown" has more viewers than the number of people who saw Prince Charles and Princess Diana's actual wedding.

Earlier this November 2020, over 29 million subscribers watched the drama on the streaming giant. The number is 600,000 more than the number of British TV audience who watched the real royal wedding in 1981.

Lead Star Notices False Depiction

Apart from the already-known claims, Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana, also revealed that the controversial fourth season had been massively fictionalized.

Corrin once opened up to Tamron Hall about how the MPs and royals felt upset by "The Crown" way of telling Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and Camilla Parker-Bowles' story.

"Obviously it has its roots in reality and in some fact but Peter Morgan's scripts are works of fiction," she went on.

The fourth instalment focuses on the happenings that took place in the 1990s and early 2000s. It tells the story of Prince Charles' infidelity, from his divorce with Princess Diana to his affair with Camilla.

Meanwhile, Netflix has also been slammed for allegedly taking advantage of the royal family's pain for the series' own benefits.

As of present time, the streaming giant has not commented on any of the issues yet. However, controversial screenwriter of "The Crown" previously defended his work and the way he created the series.

"You sometimes have to forsake accuracy, but you must never forsake truth," Morgan went on, per Washington Post.

