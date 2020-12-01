The Voice Shock: Why Did Ryan Gallagher Suddenly Leave the Competition?

Ryan Gallagher shocked "The Voice" viewers after abruptly leaving the show, and the reason behind his departure has finally been revealed.

"The Voice" Season 19 lost one of its rising stars after Gallagher decided to leave the singing competition.

On Monday, "The Voice" host Carson Daly revealed that the 31-year-old vocalist from Michigan needed to "exit the competition."

During the live shows, Daly did not mention the exact reason. Some viewers theorized that his mother might be the reason since she was recently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

One viewer said, "And now it's time for #TheVoice...Ryan Gallagher had to leave the competition? What?! Is his mother okay? I *loved* him!"

"I hope everything is ok for Ryan and his family. I hope he can come back next season if he wants too. He is so good," another one wrote.

However, the former contestant finally answered the viewers' questions online.

Why Did Gallagher Leave The Voice?

In his Instagram Story, Gallagher revealed that his reason is not family-related, and they are all doing fine.

"Thank you everybody for your concern for my family. However everybody's fine. That's not the cause of what happened tonight on 'The Voice," he said. "I didn't drop out of the show. Details are still to come. I'll keep you posted."

While he also refused to reveal more details, Entertainment Tonight said that Gallagher actually broke the strict COVID-19 protocols of "The Voice."

Thus, the management did not allow him to go to the studio and continue in the competition to safeguard the coaches, staff, and other singers.

Gallagher was one of the contenders in the 4-Way Knockout. He was supposed to represent Kelly Clarkson's team in the face-off for the Top 17.

How "The Voice" Practices Safe Filming

Since the resumption of the show amid the coronavirus pandemic, "The Voice" has imposed stricter measures inside the studio.

There are safety glasses to ensure that the coaches and team members are practicing social distancing. There are also separate spaces on stage during the Battle and Knockout Rounds.

Although the health crisis affected the show so much, coach Gwen Stefani previously said she is excited to see everything go back to normal.

"Music is the heartbeat of human beings, so I feel really blessed to be here and to be a part of that and to be able to connect around America on the TV," she continued, via ET.

Several TV shows already suffered from canceled productions after someone has been tested positive for the virus. With that said, it is understandable that "The Voice" had to let Gallagher go.

Aside from Gallagher's exit, there is other shocking news about the show that emerged recently.

Stefani will be leaving the show again after the finale. She came back for Season 19 to fill Nick Jonas' place.

Meanwhile, once Stefani leaves, CinemaBlend said that Jonas would come back again for Season 20 along with Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

