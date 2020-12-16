'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot: Hilary Duff Drops Sad News About 2020 Show

Fans of "Lizzie McGuire" thought the pandemic must be the reason why an update is taking so long since it was announced that there would be a reboot. Not in their wildest dreams did they think that it is going to be canceled.

Unfortunately, lead actress Hilary Duff herself confirmed the sad news about the "Lizzie McGuire" reboot.

Lizzie McGuire Reboot Canceled

The revival series of the Disney Channel original is no longer moving foward, Hilary Duff announced via Instagram on Wednesday, December 16. This, despite the fact that many of the cast members have already signed up for their return.

In a lengthy post, Duff announced why the project has been shelved for now and how she feels about it.

"I've been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself," read the message posted on Hilary Duff Instagram.

"To see the fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly and despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen."

Why "Lizzie McGuire" Return is Not Happening

None of the words shared on Hilary Duff's Instagram post gave the direct reason why the anticipated project is cut. Hpwever, the actress gave a good hint.

Duff seemed to have implied that the "Lizzie McGuire" reboot is canceled not because of the pandemic, but because of her insistence that the plot should be different from what the showrunners were planning.

"I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to more in the amazing woman she would've been in the adventures we would have taken with her," she explained.

Duff then revealed how she felt about the new "Lizzie McGuire" series being scrapped, chucking it to the weird 2020 just being 2020.

"I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of," she half-joked.

Reboot Not Meant To Be?

The suggestion of Duff not liking the story of the planned reboot is not that new. Ever since it was announced back in in August 2019, there has been quite a drama surrounding the show. Even though original stars Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, Jake Thomas, Adam Lamberg and Lalaine were all quickly announced to be reprising their roles--as their memorable characters Jo, Sam, Matthew, Gordo and Miranda, respectively--no concrete updates were given.

Instead, there were reports that Duff envisioned something else for the reboot than what the producers wanted. Disney announced that the show was headed "in a different creative direction" than planned and then on the same month, the original series creator Terri Minsky exited the show.

In February, before the world started to shut down in the middle of a raging pandemic, Duff said she would rather see the show on Hulu. She added that it would be a disservice not to allow Lizzie to grow up as much as the fans of the characters did, as reported by Variety.

Hilary Duff Movies: What Is Duff Busy With in 2020?

Duff became a household name after the "Lizzie McGuire" series was launched on Disney channel, with many Disney stars today grew up idolizing her. It is admittedly one of the most successful series of the channel, leading to a movie even.

Among the roster of 18 Hilary Duff movies ever made, the 2003 "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" is one of them. Since then, she has done a few more before settling down to her biggest role of being a mom.

Duff is presently pregnant with her third baby. This is her second with husband Matthew Koma. She shares a son with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

