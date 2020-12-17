Kobe Bryant's Wife in Trouble: Why Is Vanessa Bryant Being Sued by Her Own Mom?

Vanessa Bryant and her mom Sofia Laine are presently at odds. The conflict has reached the court, with Kobe Bryant's wife now claiming her own mother is trying to "extort" her through the lawsuit.

Kobe Bryant's Wife Accuses Own Mom of Extortion

According to a new report by TMZ, Vanessa said her mom has the intention of getting money off her.

It can be remembered that Sofia has filed a lawsuit against her daughter earlier this week, claiming Vanessa is not supporting her as promised and even threw her out of the home Kobe allowed her to stay in.

Sofia alleges that there is injustice because prior to Kobe Bryant's death, the world-renowned athlete has promised to take care of her indefinitely.

Laine also hinted that she has not been treated like a family member, as she served like the couple's nanny for 18 years. She claimed in her lawsuit that in those years, she worked long hours without breaks or meals--even during the holidays and weekends. She said she was never paid for all those work she did.

Vanessa has now responded to these allegations. She called her mom's lawsuit "frivolous, disgraceful, and unimaginably hurtful," per the TMZ report.

Vanessa said Laine was never a personal assistant or nanny for the family, noting that since she is a stay-at-home mom, she takes care of her daughters full-time. She also claimed that as her children's grandmother naturally spend time with them.

"She watched our girls from time to time, just like most grandparents do," Vanessa said, adding that Laine now wants to be paid $96 per hour in back pay for those years she allegedly worked for free.

"My mother is continuing to try and find ways to extort a financial windfall from our family," Kobe Bryant's wife furthered.

Vanessa's Mom Alegedly Makes Gross Demands

Kobe's widow added that she has supported her mom for two decades already and that she and her husband had let her live on one of their properties for free during all those years. Now that Vanessa is looking for a new home for her mom, Sofia has allegedly immediately gave an interview "disparaging" her family.

Vanessa added that she tried to fix things with her mom, but she ended up with unsightly demands of "$5 million, a house and a Mercedes SUV."

"She is now trying to get more money than my husband and I ever spent to provide for her while he was alive," Vanessa said, via Page Six. "She has no regard for how this is affecting my children and me."

It's not as if her mom is cash-strapped, Vanessa alleged, saying that she has money coming in from the alimony in her 2004 divorce.

The statement concluded with Vanessa hinting she is disappointed with her own mother because she and her husband never really promised her anything.

Had Kobe been alive, he would be so sad about Sofia's lack of empathy, Vanessa said.

