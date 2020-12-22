The long-running game show "Jeopardy!" is welcoming the holiday season with tribute to their late host, Alex Trebek.

On the show's official Twitter account, the award-winning program teased fans with a weeklong tribute as they honor their iconic host.

Titled as "Around the World With Alex," it is set to feature his lifelong interests that include "people, cultures and languages."

Moreover, the first week will start this December 21st until the 25th, covering topics like hockey and classic children show "Sesame Street." It will also feature his travel to the world-renowned Machu Picchu and Canada's famous body of water, the Niagara Falls.

On the other hand, Week 2 is set to air from December 28 to January 1, featuring the popular host's journey in Israel, the wildlife in Galápagos, the archeological city in Jordan (known as Petra), and the operatic costumes at the Met.

Alex Trebek's Last Show in "Jeopardy!"

As for "Jeopardy!", the Daytime Emmy-winning program announced that Alex Trebek's last show is set to air starting January 4, 2021. The final of the five episodes will air on January 8th. It was initially slated to launch on Dec. 21 until the changes in the schedule due to the tributes.

In the show's official statement, the producers explained that that they aim "to give his millions of fans a chance to see his final appearances."

On the other hand, guest-hosted new episodes will air starting January 11.

Prior to his death, Alex usually filmed three to five episodes each day in advance of their actual airing date.

As a result, he was able to record several episodes before he passed away on November 8.

Per Variety, Trebeck's last show was filmed on October 29, exactly 10 days before he died due to pancreatic cancer. On Twitter, the show also announced that the production would resume on November 30 with a "series of interim guest hosts."

"We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family - starting with Ken Jennings. Additional guest hosts to be announced," the post stated.

Alex Trebeck's Death To Pancreatic Cancer

In early November, "Jeopardy!" confirmed that the renowned host passed away at the age of 80. The statement from the show also noted that he died "peacefully" at his home "surrounded by his family and friends."

In his 2019 interview with USA Today, Trebek revealed to the public that he was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. However, he opened up about his illness and mentioned that he is "not afraid of dying."

In addition, he vowed to still continue with his long-running show as "long as his skills do not diminish."

Nonetheless, he confessed that due to his chemotherapy, he occasionally slur his words.

"When I feel my skills have diminished to the point where I notice and am bothered by it because all the people around me are saying, 'No, it's OK!' But there will come a point when they're no longer able to say 'It's OK' ... We'll play it by ear and keep chunking along until we either win or lose," he furthered in the same USA Today interview.

Trebek is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean, and their children Nicky, Emily and Matthew.

