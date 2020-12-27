"The Masked Dancer" recently dropped its season premier, and fans are going crazy over their first contestants Tulip and Hammerhead.

Hosted by singer and comedian Craig Robinson, Fox's new celebrity competition is set to feature 10 celebrities who are disguised in costumes--ala "The Masked Singer."

"The Masked Dancer" Judges and Contestants

As usual, judges Paula Abdul, Ken Jeong, Brian Austin Green, and former Disney star Ashley Tisdale--as well as the audience--have to guess the identity of the performers.

Starting off "The Masked Singer" spinoff is the crowd favorite performance of Hammerhead.

Sporting a massive gold "Hammer Time" necklace and some gold and silver teeth, Hammerhead flaunted not just his great dancing moves but his toned and huge biceps.

Following this, the show's official Twitter account teased fans as they gave some hints about his intriguing personality.

"I bought someone I love a car for Christmas and it Jingle Bell ROCKed," it says on the clip.

Who Is Hammerhead?

Although some may think that it is Dwayne Johnson for its "ROCKed" clue, majority of the fans believe that Hammerhead is Vinny Guadagnino.

"It's vinny from jersey shore," one user wrote, while a second fan insisted that the reality star is Hammerhead because of its "signature move."

"You heard it hear first... @VINNYGUADAGNINO is #hammerhead on #TheMaskedDancer!! As soon as I saw the Built Coffee I yelled #ketoguido! Then I saw THE SIGNATURE move! I'm here for it Vinny!!"

Aside from this, other clues suggest that it is indeed the 33-year-old TV personality due to his bestfriend's track.

In 2019, Guadagnino's "Jersey Shore" co-star DJ Pauly D released a hip-hop song titled "Silver and Gold" that can be related to Hammerhead's teeth.

Moreover, Vinny also shared on Instagram that he bought his mom a brand new white Jeep as her present for Christmas.

On the other hand, fans also guessed that Zac Efron, Mark Wahlberg and Ryan Lochte are the celebrities behind the mask.

The Masked Dancer's Tulip

Aside from Hammerhead, Fox managed also dropped a clue about Tulip's identity.

"Yes, I know who's under the mask. No, I can't tell you. B̶u̶t̶ ̶i̶f̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶p̶r̶i̶c̶e̶ ̶i̶s̶ ̶r̶i̶g̶h̶t̶,̶ ̶I̶ ̶m̶i̶g̶h̶t̶ ̶l̶e̶t̶ ̶s̶o̶m̶e̶t̶h̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶s̶l̶i̶p" the caption reads.

Moreover, during the "Word Up" segment, Tulip mentioned the word "triple"--which gave Tisdale the idea that she is a young celeb.

With this, some guessed that it's either Charli D'Amelio or Addison Rae.

On the other hands, the network teased viewers with the impressive achievements and recognitions of the contestants in the show.

"Between all of the celebrity dancers, they've amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances."

READ MORE:Carrie Fisher's Death Anniversary: Billie Lourd Remembers Mom, Shares Heartwarming Message

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles