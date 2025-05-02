Meghan Markle is said to be extending an olive branch to top members of the royal family — including King Charles and Queen Camilla — by sending them well-tailored packages from her new lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, is reportedly still keeping in touch with members of the British royal family in private, despite stepping down with her husband, Prince Harry, in 2020 to lead a more private life.

"She continues to acknowledge people's birthdays – she's still sending gifts – and she's stayed in contact with Eugenie to maintain that bridge as best she can," a source told Heat World.

The gift baskets are reportedly not exactly being distributed to everyone, but the former actress's efforts are​ reportedly​ ​concentrated on a small group she still feels connected to. Recipients, the source said, also include "the King and Queen, a few of the Yorks, Zara and Mike and various others who she still has a soft spot towards."

The insider added that this isn't for Meghan's publicity but more of a small means to mend bridges that remain burned. It wasn't a decision she made by herself, either — she and Harry supposedly talked it over.

"It was a really lovely idea and Prince Harry was very moved by the gesture," the source added.

The couple was said to want the outreach to aid their strained relationship with the monarch. "He did have someone in his office write back to say thank you, which Meghan found surprising, actually, because she didn't expect to get a response at all."

Not all relatives from the royal family have turned on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Although they don't publicly flaunt their connections, Zara and Mike Tindall, along with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, are said to still be on good terms with Harry and Meghan.

The insider explained that Zara and Mike "don't shout about their relationship with the Sussexes from the rooftops, because it is still frowned upon by a lot of people in the royal family, but it's known that they, along with Eugenie and Jack, have a lot of time for Harry and Meghan."

It was claimed that Meghan is proud of her lifestyle brand and wanted to send the products to those she has fond memories of.

"She's so proud of her products and has every confidence that everyone who gets to taste them will agree that she's creating magic," the source said.

Sending the gift baskets also served another purpose, the insider noted: it allowed Meghan to prove her lifestyle credibility subtly. "It's a very subtle opportunity for her to show that she's not all hype as far as her lifestyle prowess," the source added.

Harry and Meghan's HRH Titles

News of Meghan sending peace offerings comes as it was reported that Prince William will be taking away Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's HRH titles when he becomes king, according to a royal insider who spoke to the Daily Beast.

"Charles might be happy to put up with this, but William won't," the source said, referring to Meghan's recent use of "HRH The Duchess of Sussex" in a personal gift. While the Sussexes agreed not to use the titles publicly after stepping down in 2020, the insider claimed Meghan is now "exposing how weak and enfeebled" King Charles is by testing the limits.

The HRH styling still technically belongs to Harry and Meghan, but they stopped using it officially under a verbal agreement with Queen Elizabeth II. One friend of William's said, "There is no way King William will stand for this. The titles will simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found."