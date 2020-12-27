In Carrie Fisher's death anniversary, her daughter Billie Lourd penned a sweet tribute on social media.

In a recent Instagram post, the "Scream Queens" actress shared a heartfelt message for fans who are experiencing grief and loneliness during the Yuletide season.

"Sending my love and strength to everyone out there that's missing a loved one they've lost. Especially those of you who have lost someone during this crazy year. You're not alone," Lourd wrote alongside a throwback photo of her and the award-winning "Star Wars" actress.

Billie Lourd's Heartfelt Tribute for Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher's daughter regularly honors her mom on social media.

Last October, the "Bright Lights" actress shared a heartwarming tribute on what would have been her 64th birthday. The tribute featured a pregnant Fisher wearing a black maternity dress.

The blonde beauty also commemorated the iconic actress on Mother's Day as she sent well-wishes to millions of her followers who have also lost their loved ones and might be "having a complicated Mother's Day."

Moreover, she explained how she celebrates the occasion without the 60-year-old actress.

"This is my 4th Mother's Day without my Momby and days like today are never easy, but I've found that doing things that make me feel more connected to her make it a little easier - watching her favorite movies, listening to music we listened to together, looking through old pictures and my personal favorite - eating + drinking things she loved," Billie wrote.

Mark Hamill Honors Carrie Fisher

Aside from Billie Lourd, her mom's "Star Wars" co-star, Mark Hamill, recently posted a tribute in the fourth-year anniversary of Carrie Fisher's death.

Over his official Twitter account, the 69-year-old A-lister, who played the role of Luke Skywalker, posted a mock-up closing credits of the iconic film, which includes the message "In Loving Memory of our Princess Carrie Fisher."

He captioned his post with "#AlwaysWithUs."

Carrie Fisher's Death

The California-born actress, whose claim to fame was her role as Princess Leia in George Lucas's blockbuster film "Star Wars," died in 2016 after suffering from sudden cardiac arrest while on board from London going to Los Angeles.

At the time, TMZ reported that the actress experienced a "massive heart attack" just 15 minutes before landing.

She was immediately placed on a ventilator after arriving at UCLA Medical Center.

One of her final films is the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." It was dedicated to her following its release on December 15, 2017.

