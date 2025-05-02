Tucker Carlson shares his thoughts on the marriage of Barack and Michelle Obama, saying that the former first lady seems "miserable" and is distancing herself from her husband.

The Conservative commentator was on Megyn Kelly's podcast, where he offered some off-the-cuff impressions of Michelle's mood and their relationship. Carlson also noted that Michelle has been stepping further and further back and hasn't appeared as much next to Barack at high-profile events, indicative of greater tensions in their marriage.

Michelle has missed many headline-making events where the former President was not with her. That absence has sparked rumors of a marriage in trouble, with Carlson among his most outspoken critics.

Carlson, who has been married to his wife, Susan Andrews, for 33 years, seized the opportunity to dispense some advice to the Obamas, stressing that it is essential to develop a romance. Carlson said during the podcast, "One of the lessons I've always thought Michelle Obama's life presented to the rest of us is: 'Take some time to focus on your marriage.'"

He continued by saying the couple apparently seems to drift apart, and he thinks that's affecting Michelle's mood from time to time. Carlson added, "She's just so miserable, and it's obvious and always has been."

Claims of Conflict and Tension

Carlson's remarks continued to suggest that Michelle's discontent goes beyond mere absence, claiming it reflects a deeper emotional strain. "She really dislikes her husband," Carlson stated. "Super obvious. I'm not just saying that to be catty. I'm trying to feel compassion for her, but her hostility toward the guy is unbelievable."

Kelly chimed in, pointing out how Michelle would be critical when she talked about her marriage. Kelly said, "Everything she says is negative."

Carlson further criticized the Obamas, remarking on their public pursuits that seemingly prioritize personal ambitions over their marriage. "They're all about 'I want a deal with Netflix' and 'I want a Kennedy Center's honors award,'" Carlson said. "Me me me me me – and they sort of miss the point, which is in a normal life, your marriage is the core of everything."

Michelle Obama's Response to Rumors

The media has speculated for a time that Michelle and Barack's marriage was on the rocks, with speculation turning to talk of a split when Michelle didn't appear at essential events accompanying her husband, including Barack's outings such as Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration.

Michelle has since bashed these speculations and explained she needs to concentrate on taking care of herself after her White House years.

The 61-year-old spoke about the speculation surrounding her marriage in a recent appearance on the "Work in Progress" podcast with actress Sophia Bush.

She said that since leaving the White House, she had been figuring out exactly who she was without the spotlight. Michelle explained, "So much so that this year, people were, you know, they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself."