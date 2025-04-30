Marceau Baum-Gertner was found dead just days before he was due to stand trial in France over the $10 million Paris heist on Kim Kardashian in 2016.

This has left the court with some questions over how to proceed in the trial following his death.

Baum-Gertner was convicted in the past for various related counts; he was prominent in the underworld, involved in the trade of stolen vehicles, and more. He allegedly worked with international crooks to sell the foiled Kardashian jewels, worth around $10 million. The trial was set to begin with Baum-Gertner among 10 defendants charged in connection with the robbery and kidnapping of the reality TV star.

Baum-Gertner's death was "unexpected," a source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

Per the Daily Mail, a source revealed, "Mr. Baum-Gertner had been released on bail following his arrest in connection to the Kim Kardashian robbery. He was living in Paris and reporting regularly to the police. He had been looking forward to clearing his name in court, but he died suddenly on March 6 in the 10th arrondissement."

The specific cause of death has not been revealed for Baum-Gertner. Nonetheless, his associations with international crime organizations are rumored to have contributed to his downfall. An insider told the Mail, "He was suspected of liaising with mafia gangs from across the world over the Kardashian jewelry, and criminals are known to have issued threats against him following widespread publicity connected to the case."

Along with his ties to organized crime, Baum-Gertnerr also reportedly met with buyers from Georgia, Israel, and Belgium to supply the stolen goods. He was linked to the case by his meetings with Aomar "Old Omar" Aït Khedache, 68, the gang's leader, who has already admitted his part in the raid.

Although Baum-Gertner refused to name any accomplices during pre-trial questioning, sources said he was prepared to make a deal for a lighter sentence. One insider said, "There was a real possibility that he would name names as a way of lessening his punishment."

Kim Kardashian's Role as a Star Witness

Baum-Gertner's death leaves a significant gap in the trial, but Kardashian, who is expected to testify as the star witness, will still proceed with her involvement in the case. The outcome of the trial is uncertain, but Baum-Gertner's sudden death has undoubtedly complicated the legal proceedings.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the case, with the fate of the other suspects in the robbery still hanging in the balance.