Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are taking their time before merging their families as both continue to recover from personal tragedies and difficult family dynamics, according to a source familiar with the couple's relationship.

The 63-year-old country singer and 59-year-old British actress made their romance official on Easter Sunday on social media.

However, a source told Radar Online that Hurley's son, Damian, 23, has already hung out with Cyrus. Days after the report, a source revealed that they have "no plans" to have their kids formally meet each other until they are mentally prepared.

"They want to figure each other out before they start adding in other family members," the insider said.

Hurley has endured a significant loss in recent years. Her former fiancé, Shane Warne, a celebrated Australian cricketer, died in 2022 after a heart attack. In 2020, Damian's father, Steve Bing, died by suicide. The source noted these events left Hurley "reeling."

"Liz has had her struggles," the insider said. "She was left reeling after Steve's death and was dealt another blow when Shane died two years later."

Meanwhile, Cyrus finalized his divorce from singer Fireroso earlier this year, after only seven months of marriage. Before that, he split from Tish Cyrus after 28 years of marriage, and the couple has three biological children: Miley, 32, Braison, 30, and Noah, 25, as well as two adopted children, Brandi, 37, and Trace, 36.

The situation has also raised questions about the relationship that the musician has with his children. In fact, a source close to the couple told Radar Online that Miley, in particular, has stayed away.

"Miley isn't paying much attention to who her dad is dating because she still has to figure out what type of relationship she wants with him going forward," the insider shared.

Strong Bond Built on Shared Pain

That process has created a special bond between the couple, but it is certainly not without a heavy emotional history.

"Billy Ray has had issues with his love life and with family in recent years," the source said. "They have bonded over heartbreak, and they both revel in each other's resilience."

"There's definitely a spark between them. They just get along."

Hurley has reportedly visited Cyrus at his 500-acre farm in Tennessee, where Damian also spent time. The source added that Cyrus and Damian have formed a "connection" and communicate often, though no formal steps to bring their families together have been made.