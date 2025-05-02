Tyra Banks caused a storm at The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards — not only because she was being honored there as a Fashion Icon, but also over the look she debuted that many fans found to be "unrecognizable."

The 51-year-old former supermodel walked the red carpet with a strikingly altered appearance; she had a fresh and tight crop, there was, no doubt, a kind of thick brow thing happening, and a whole lot of shiny silver eye shadow and an almost perfectly smooth face. Her refreshed look generated a social media firestorm questioning whether she had undergone surgery.

As her fans speculated, the new look could be down to some recent work. Dr. David Pincus, a plastic surgeon who has not treated the America's Next Top Model host, believes the speculation says more about her look than the surgery.

"As a plastic surgeon, I can say Tyra Banks appears to have maintained her natural features beautifully," Pincus told the Daily Mail. "She's always been known for bold, creative makeup looks that dramatically enhance or shift her appearance."

While some speculated on social media that she may have undergone a second nose job or another cosmetic surgery, Pincus dismissed the possibility of significant surgical changes.

"In these recent photos, she still looks vibrant and unique. I don't see signs of significant surgical work," he said. However, he noted that certain facial features could be the result of non-invasive procedures. "It's likely she's had Botox for her smooth forehead and arched eyebrows," he added. "Overall, this seems more like expert makeup and styling than any major cosmetic intervention."

Makeup or More?

At the Los Angeles party, Banks wore her graphic makeup look featuring dramatic eyeshadow that alternated between dark-winged black eyeliner and shimmery silver shadow, paired with softly sculpted cheeks and a pale pink lip. While the dramatic new look came as a surprise to some fans of the decades-long star, Pincus once again pointed out that it's probably a makeover miracle, not some major plastic surgery.

"She still looks vibrant and unique," he said. "This seems more like expert makeup and styling than any major cosmetic intervention."

Past Nose Job Admission and Recurring Rumors

Banks has never kept a secret about having a nose job at the beginning of her modeling life. In "Perfect is Boring," her 2018 memoir, when she got them, she wrote, "I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching. I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth."

Rumors of new cosmetic work sparked earlier this year when she attended the opening night of Paris Fashion Week on March 1 at the first annual Le Grand Dîner du Louvre. Fans also speculated on additional changes in her nose and her overall facial construction. Some whistled over her looks, saying her outfit was "stunning." Others were putting her face on the chopping block.