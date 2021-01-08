In just a few weeks, the world would be reckoning with the fact that Kobe Bryant has died a year ago. It might feel even more surreal to Kobe Bryant wife.

As the one year anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death approaches, Vanessa Bryant revealed that she is missing him terribly. Vanessa probably wanted to preserve more memories of the athlete and the love of her posted an inspiring throwback video of Kobe online. What makes it to the web can stay there for quite a while, after all.

Kobe Bryant Anniversary: Vanessa Posts Tearjerking Tribute

It is clear that even though Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash, the wife and mom is still mourning and grieving. While Vanessa Bryant Instagram is mostly full of current photos of herself, her kids and sometimes, her friends - all signs that she is coping and trying to move forward, she also posts Kobe throwbacks quite often to reminisce about his life and their time together.

As the death anniversay nears, it is all natural for her to post something Kobe-related, as reported by Hollywood Life.

On Jan. 8, she shared a video from one of Kobe's 2018 interviews, where he talked about persevering through even the most challenging times - including through the ups and downs.

Kobe Bryant Video: NBA Star Talks Love and Marriage

"Happiness is such a beautiful journey," Kobe said in the video. "It has its ups and downs, whether it's marriage or a career, things are never perfect. But through love, we continue to persevere and move through it and get through that storm. And then another storm comes and guess what, you ride that one out, too," he further said.

"I think love is a certain determination and persistence to go through the good times and bad times with someone or something that you truly love," the athlete surmised.

Grieving wife Vanessa added an even more tear-inducing caption on the video. She wrote, "LOVE YOU. Miss you and Gigi so much."

Gigi refers to Kobe Bryant and Vanessa's second oldest daughter, Gianna Bryant, who died alongside her father in the tragic Jan. 26, 2020 crash.



Kobe left Vanessa their three other children,- Natalia, 17, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1. She has been raising them all on her own. She recently got into a row with her own mother, who demanded to be paid for all the care and time she devoted to taking care of her grandchildren.

