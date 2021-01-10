The "Sex and the City" reboot is officially confirmed, with HBO Max set to stream the revival of the beloved film and TV franchise.

According to Variety, the new chapter received the title "And Just Like That..." and will follow the story of the "Sex and the City" TV series.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, released a statement and applauded the ever-changing evolution of the award-winning media franchise.

"I grew up with these characters, and I can't wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them," Aubrey said, per the news outlet.

Meanwhile, the "Sex and the City" cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis confirmed the news on their social media accounts.

Parker, Nixon and Davis will reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York, respectively.

Michael Patrick King will also serve as the executive producer of the 10-episode limited series along with the three main stars.

The series began when Darren Star created it based on Candace Bushnell's 1997 book of the same name. Its first and original series debuted on HBO in 1998. It continuously shared different life stories for six seasons until 2004.

After the series' success, it received two film adaptations: "Sex and the City" in 2008 and "Sex and the City 2" in 2010.

In 2013, AnnaSophia Robb spearheaded its prequel series "The Carrie Diaries" on The CW.

No More Samantha on "Sex and the City" Reboot

Unfortunately, the series will never be the same again, as Kim Cattrall left his post as Samantha.

In an interview on the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast, the actress spoke about how fun she felt after becoming part of the series.

However, she decided to walk away and leave her character. Instead of receiving support, Cattrall suffered from backlash.

"Walking away, even if it's the only thing to do, you always feel, it's a bit of shame, I think. The taste of shame and you have to let go of that. You don't want to become that caged bird," Cattrall said.

Regardless of her participation, the "Sex and the City" reboot will now continue its story on TV screens again with the remaining original characters.

