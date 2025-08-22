Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, revealed Thursday that they have quietly welcomed their first child together through adoption.

The 21-year-old actress first gained global fame when she portrayed the role of Eleven in Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things." Her husband, 23-year-old Jake Bongiovi, is the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi. The two quietly tied the knot in May 2024, holding an intimate ceremony attended only by close family and friends.

Neither Brown nor Bongiovi disclosed their daughter's name or the exact date of her arrival. In lieu of photographs, their Instagram post featured a simple statement signed, "Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi," and the phrase, "And then there were 3." Both stars have said they value privacy, and they have asked the public to respect their family's space during this early chapter of parenthood.

Earlier this year, Brown spoke openly about her long-held desire to become a mother. On the "SmartLess" podcast, she recalled telling her parents as a child that she dreamed of having a large family one day. She explained that she views adoption as equal to having a biological child, saying that "home is full of love for anyone or anything."

The announcement arrives as Brown prepares for her next major projects. The fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" is scheduled to premiere later this year, capping nearly a decade of her breakout role. She has also ventured into producing and writing, publishing a romance novel in 2023 and starring in upcoming films, including "The Electric State."

Bongiovi, who made his acting debut in last year's film "Rockbottom," accompanied his wife on the red carpet at several events before their wedding, and he has spoken fondly of life on their Georgia farm. Brown, who often shares glimpses of her many rescue animals, said in interviews that rural living keeps her grounded away from Hollywood's spotlight.

Friends and family quickly sent messages of congratulations. Jon Bon Jovi, speaking earlier this year about his son's relationship, praised Brown for her warmth and presence. As the couple settles into life as new parents, their fans are left looking forward to seeing how this next chapter shapes both their personal and professional lives.