Wendy Williams made headlines this week for a thoughtful gesture on a date to dinner in New York City, but rapid reactions online changed to what she was wearing.

The ex-talk show host, traveling in a red scooter, was stopped by a man requesting assistance to purchase food. Williams stood up for pictures when confronted by passersby and replied graciously to the request.

"That's why I always watched you on TV," the man explained, after Williams pulled out a few dollars from her purse and handed them to him.

Although the camera failed to capture the entire handoff, the gesture was widely welcomed on social media after the video went viral on the internet.

"She a real one for helping him out with a few dollars," one of the commenters on TMZ's upload of the video wrote on Instagram.

Others mentioned her ongoing health problems, with one saying, "She needs to make more videos of her remembering things to show people she can remember. And maybe someone will really step in and help her."

Williams' public appearance is during her ongoing legal battles over her conservatorship. Recently, court documents confirmed her frontotemporal dementia and aphasia diagnosis, the illnesses that caused her 2021 departure from The Wendy Williams Show.

EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams was spotted out on the town following new updates on her dementia and aphasia diagnoses. Despite her recent cognitive test results, Williams was still in high spirits on Saturday. https://t.co/IT8OGFDrrh pic.twitter.com/KTVshGCC7Q — Page Six (@PageSix) August 17, 2025

When word got out that she would not be regaining control of her money, Williams struck back. "My attorneys are highly upset," she said to TMZ.

She continued, "I will get out of guardianship.." Despite her ongoing health problems, some of the fans noted that she appeared healthier in the video.

She posted about her legs, which have been observed puffy in the past, with one of the fans saying, "Omg her legs have even gotten bette." Another said, "Her legs look so much better. Hoping the best outcome for her.""

But the bulk of the social media talk was about her clothing that evening. "I love Wendy ...but what is she wearing???" one social media observer posted, referencing her sparkly romper and tights, Gucci belt, black sunglasses, and her trademark "W" necklace.

Supporters rallied to her cause, praising her spirit and looks. "She looks amazing, she couldn't walk a couple years ago. Keep fighting Wendy," was one message.

Williams, who left daytime television in 2021, has since kept relatively low-key. Wendy Williams Show ended in June 2022 after 13 years, following a farewell season of guest hosts rotating in.