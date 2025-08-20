Tiger Woods is facing a wave of scrutiny following reports that he is seeking Donald Trump's blessing to marry Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., with speculation pointing to a possible White House wedding.

The PGA Tour legend, 49, and Vanessa, 47, first sparked dating rumors in 2024 before going public with their relationship earlier this year.

In March, Woods confirmed the romance by writing on Instagram, "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side," alongside affectionate photos of the couple.

New reports suggest that the relationship has since escalated into wedding plans. According to RadarOnline, an unnamed source alleged, "They're not playing around," and they have "somehow found peace in each other."

Another source claimed the couple is eyeing a venue steeped in symbolism and history.

"The symbolism is powerful... A Trump returning to the White House... but this time, for love," the insider reportedly said.

The approval comes despite Woods' complicated public past. His marriage to Elin Nordegren ended in divorce in 2010 following a widely publicized cheating scandal. Vanessa Trump finalized her divorce from Donald Trump Jr. in 2019 after 12 years of marriage and five children together.

Public reaction to the rumored White House wedding has been divided. One commenter wrote, "I think the MAGA movement would lose their minds if a black man married a white woman in the White House."

Wait, what?! #Tiger Woods just made it official with Vanessa #Trump! And guess who’s been teeing off with Donald for years? Power move or true love? pic.twitter.com/5mU0Kc9Khi — Cultura Colectiva+ (@ccplus) June 4, 2025

Another raised concerns about Woods' motives, saying, "Isn't it creepy that he wants Trump's blessing to mary Trump Jr's ex wife? Tiger is really just a sell out anymore."

A third critic added, "This whole thing seems just a bit off."

Some have even tied the speculation to larger political narratives. One online remark suggested, "Welp, that explains why we need a $200 million ballroom all of a sudden."

Reports also indicate that Vanessa recently moved into Woods' $40 million mansion, fueling further speculation that a wedding announcement may be imminent.