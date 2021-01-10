Ever wonder how SpongeBob was as a kid?

Debuting in the summer of 1999 by Nickelodeon, the Stephen Hillenberg creation, "SpongeBob Square Pants," was adored by kids and kids at heart up to this time.

Now, the cable channel and Paramount Plus recently released a teaser of the all-new "SpongeBob" prequel. The six minute clip was posted in Nickelodeon's official Twitter account with a caption that reads: "Calling all land creatures see where the nautical nonsense began in Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, an original series coming soon to Paramount +."

Dubbed as "Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years," the "SpongeBob" spinoff series follows the story of the lovable 10-year-old yellow sea sponge creature together with his marine pals such as Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks and the ever grumpy Squidward as they spend their summer in singing and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the place they called Kamp Koral.

Moreover, the sneak peek was also shown during the NFL Wild Card Game's special halftime presentation in the said channel.

"SpongeBob" Cast and Release Date

Furthermore, according to Deadline, the "SpongeBob" prequel was produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio and is set to be released this year exclusively on Paramount Plus--which has been rebranded from CBS All Access.

As for the cast of the "Kamp Koral," it will feature the voices of Tom Kenny as SpongeBob, Rodger Bumpass as Squidward, Bill Fagerbakke as the adorable pink starfish Patrick, Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs, and Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks.

On the other hand, fans flocked to Twitter to share their mixed reactions toward the upcoming prequel.

One user pointed out the "major plot holes" in the series involving SpongeBob and Sandy.

"This Kamp Koral Spongebob series has some major plot holes. 1.) Spongebob didn't meet Sandy in his youth."

Meanwhile, a second fan gave a thumbs up to the series and wrote, "Just finished seeing the Sneak Peek of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years and I gotta say, It's actually really funny! The characters are still the same and Patrick steals the show at the beginning. I like it! Can't wait to see more! But the animation looks really unfinished."

For 17 years, "SpongeBob SquarePants" has been hailed as kids' top animated series on TV.

In 2016, the cult favorite series debuted a show at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago titled "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical." A year later, Broadway opened the show in December at the Palace Theatre and was able to receive numerous nominations, including 12 nods for Tony Awards--including Best Musical alongside its top contenders "Frozen" and The Band's "Visit."

