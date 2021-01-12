"The Walking Dead" shared the first look at Hilarie Burton as Lucille in a sneak peek of the bonus episodes of Season 10.

The character, who is the inspiration behind the eponymous barbed wire-covered baseball bat, is apparently Negan's long-dead wife.

"The Walking Dead" Season 10 Features Negan's Wife, Lucille

In the upcoming bonus episodes of Season 10, AMC's hit post-apocalyptic horror TV series follows the story of Jeffrey Dean Morgan's role alongside his real-life wife during their happier times.

Wearing a short blue wig, Lucille was seen sitting on Negan's lap as the couple passionately gazed at each other.

Prior to being a vengeful leader of the Saviors and before the zombie outbreak, he was a doting husband to his wife, until she passed away due to pancreatic cancer.

Devastated by Lucille's death, Negan had a hard time coping up with the loss of his loved one.

On the other hand, fans of "TWD" were thrilled over the show's new trailer, showing the character behind the iconic weapon.

"I think it's really fucking cool Jeffrey Dean Morgan gets to work alongside his IRL wife Hilarie Burton on #TWD. That's it. That's the tweet. Carry on. Context: JDM is Negan on TWD show. Hilarie Burton was cast as Negan's wife, Lucille like in the comic. It's a flashback EP," one fan explained.

Reposting a photo from the teaser, a second user highlighted Negan's undying love for his wife.

"Look at Negan and Lucille. It's true love. At TWD and in real life."

Hilarie Burton Excited To Work with Husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Back in November 2020, the "Grey's Anatomy" star teased her 1.3 million fans about her role in "The Walking Dead" Season 10.

In a lengthy Instagram caption alongside a photo of JDM's set chair, the actress revealed that it was the first time that she'd be working together with her husband.

"This month I've gotten to act with my husband @jeffreydeanmorgan for the first time in our life togethe. We've raised kids and run a farm, done charities and bought a candy store together. We've hosted #fridaynightin. We've even worked on the same show (#extant) just never in any scenes together."

In addition, she mentioned how thrilled she was getting to work with the amazing "The Walking Dead" cast and crew.

Aside from the "A Christmas Wish" actress, there will be newcomers in "The Walking Dead" Season 10, including Robert Patrick as a guest star, alongside Okea Eme-Akwari--who will officially join the long-running series.

