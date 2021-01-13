The "Lord of the Rings" TV show is about to show more epic fantasy stories that happened at some distant time in the past.

Long-time fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy have been waiting to witness another thousand years' worth of history from the franchise.

Three years ago, Amazon announced the arrival of its TV series version to its site after successfully acquiring its rights.

Finally, the billion-dollar J.R.R. Tolkien's masterpiece received its first official synopsis.

"Lord of the Rings" TV Show Synopsis

On January 12, 2021, Justin Sewell of The One Ring.net successfully obtained a copy of the official plot of the show.

As stated in the document, it seems like the "Lord of the Rings" character will face the Fall of Númenor.

To recall, the event is a catastrophic wrath-of-the-gods plot that eventually becomes the cause of the foundation of Gondor.

Fans can also expect to see the first few scenes of the 2001 installment "The Fellowship of the Ring."

The official synopsis says, "This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness."

It also reveals that familiar characters will return, although it remains unknown who those stars are.

The statement also hints at the arrival of new characters who will help the lead to defeat the evil in Middle Earth.

Some of the possible locations also include the Misty Mountains and the elf-capital of Lindon.

Other Rumors About "Lord of the Rings" TV Show

The One Ring also noted that there have been rumors surrounding the franchise ever since the streaming service company and the Tolkien Estate announced the collaboration.

Per the website, the story of young Aragorn would be explored in the upcoming series. They reportedly came up with this plan after the showrunners and series' writers met each other.

Although there is no confirmatory statement about this yet, Amazon surprisingly released a teaser map and crew video where they announced the Second Age of Middle-earth.

The occurrence happened over 1000 years before the events on "The Hobbit" and the "LOTR" trilogy.

Meanwhile, Numenor would clearly be a central location for the series.

READ MORE: Dr. Dre Abusive? Estranged Wife of Beats Founder, Nicole Young, Drops Damaging Abuse Claims

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles