Following the recent news about his hospitalization, Dustin Diamond has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

The devastating announcement was confirmed by the "Saved by the Bell" star's team in a statement on Facebook.

"At this time, we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin Will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made," the post confirmed.

Although the representative did not disclose what type of cancer he was diagnosed with, they asked fans to "respect" the actor's privacy during this challenging time.

"We ask, at this time, no autograph requests be sent to this address as that isn't what it's for. We ask everyone to respect Dustin's privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated."

Fans Sent Well-Wishes for Justin Diamond

Over the comments section, fans sent their well-wishes and support following Dustin Diamond's cancer diagnosis.

"I will be praying fervently for Dustin. Please let him know that many of us are sending our love," one wrote.

A second fan echoed the same sentiment and penned encouraging words for the former child actor: "Sending love and prayers I watched saved by the bell when it first aired. I love your character, keep your head up and stay strong."

Another fan posted: "Thoughts and prayers going out sending positive healing vibes that you kick cancer in the ass. you got this."

Dustin Diamond's Cancer Scare

Earlier this week, multiple outlets cited that the "Big Fat Liar" actor has been hospitalized due to an unknown illness.

According to Us Weekly, a source revealed that medical staff from a Florida hospital "is currently running tests on Dustin, and they're hoping to get answers soon."

On the other hand, his representative posted a statement on Facebook, confirming that he was undergoing a series of "medical testing."

"Dustin is indeed going through some medical testing currently. We will release more information as it becomes available and appreciate all positive thoughts and prayers. This will be your only place to get the official news on Dustin."

Meanwhile, TMZ revealed the 44-year-old actor was suffering from pain all over his body and "general sense of unease," and it appeared that "cancer seems to be likely the prognosis."

Diamond became the household name in the 90s with his breakthrough role as Samuel "Screech" Powers in the hit sitcom "Saved by the Bell."

Aside from this, other Dustin Diamond movies include the 1989 coming of age film "She's out of Control" and "Jane White Is Sick and Twisted."

READ MORE: YouTube Stars Dolan Twins Leaving Video-Sharing Platform -- Real Reason for Exit Revealed

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles