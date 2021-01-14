Ethan and Grayson Dolan, famously known as the Dolan Twins, dropped a rather shocking revelation to fans.

In their recent episode in "Deeper with the Dolan Twins" podcast, the duo announced that they are leaving YouTube.

Dolan Twins says Goodbye To YouTube

Titled "We're Moving on from Youtube," they began by explaining that they are not quitting the platform because of "lack of appreciation" of fans. Instead, Grayson thanked them for their undying support for seven years.

"Your support over the past six, and some of you seven years of our lives, has been... I can't even explain the level of appreciation that I have for you," he mentioned, as transcribed by Just Jared, adding: "This is life, and I think all good things do come to an end at one point or another, and this is that point."

Meanwhile, Ethan explained that despite them quitting making YouTube videos, they will still maintain their podcast channel, which they considered the platform that they "can connect" with their fans.

"Also, I want to say, us creating, I guess the YouTube channel was our 'top-level' production of everything that we create. To me, I enjoyed creating for YouTube more than I do for Instagram, Twitter, anything else, and I always saw it as what I put most of my effort into," Ethan shared.

In the end, the Dolan Twins shared that they "want to move on to bigger and better things" and want to grow outside of YouTube.

However, this is not the first time that the 21-year-old brothers announced that they are stepping back from the platform.

In an interview with fellow content creator Shane Dawson, titled "It's Time to Move On..." they announced that they are taking a break from posting YouTube videos.

The comedy duo explained that their busy schedule had taken time away from their family, as well as their personal lives.

"I think now it's time to get excited because we realized if we have the proper amount of time, we can create something that we really love that our viewers will love as well," Ethan mentioned.

For the past years, since they started uploading vlogs every Tuesday starting in 2014, the Dolan Twins' YouTube channel has grown tremendously.

Aside from having almost 11 million subscribers, the duo also bagged several awards, including Creator of the Year at the 2017 Streamys and Teen Choice Awards in the category of Choice Youtubers, Choice Comedian, and Choice Web Star for male category.

With their massive fame in social media, the Dolan Twins' net worth reached a staggering $5 million, according to TheThings.com.

