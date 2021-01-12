Dustin Diamond, who is best known for his role in the "Saved By The Bell" franchise, was rushed to a hospital in Florida over the weekend.

In a report published by TMZ, Diamond entered treatment in an unnamed medical facility after the actor began complaining about body pain.

Sources also told the news outlet that the actor has been feeling a "general sense of unease." Now, doctors are already running tests to figure out Dustin Diamond's illness.

The official diagnosis is yet to be known. However, his medical team fears that he may have cancer.

Diamond's family has a history of cancer. To recall, he lost his mother due to breast cancer.

Despite this, the initial prognosis of what kind of cancer he might have is still unclear.

While waiting for an update, his fans showered him with prayers and well wishes online.

One fan said, "Prayers for Dustin Diamond. in all seriousness! Get well soon!!!"

"I Feel Kind of Bad For Dustin Diamond That Guy Never Get Break or Any Good Word about him in the media! Get Well Soon !" another one added.

Dustin Diamond's Movies

Through the years, Diamond has shared a number of masterpieces in the entertainment and film industry.

In 1988, he began to play the role of Samuel "Screech" Powers on "Good Morning, Miss Bliss." The Disney Channel sitcom eventually received the new name "Saved By The Bell."

His career with the franchise expanded when he starred in its 1992 TV movie "Saved By The Bell: Hawaiian Style."

The following year, he became a cast member of the sequel series, "Saved By The Bell: The College Years."

From 1994 to 2000, Diamond was part of its spinoff "Saved By The Bell: The New Class."

Despite his long years of service, he did not make it to the cut in the franchise's 2020 Peacock reboot. However, other original cast members like Mario Lopez made a comeback in the show.

Dustin Diamond Faces Headaches, Too

Aside from his health scare, he previously went through hard times after directing his 2006 sex tape titled, "Screeched: Saved By The Smell."

"You know, I definitely got some money off of it but it wasn't worth what the fallout was. I mean people to this day, they look down on me,' he said during his interview on "Where Are They Now?" special.

Some fans alleged that this might be the reason why the actor was also clueless about the franchise's revival on Peacock.

Per his friend, Dan Block, Diamond did not know about it until it went public. Block then told The Sun that his friend is a good guy who deserves a second chance.

