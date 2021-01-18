Kyrie Irving continuously stands for George Floyd by offering support to the family he has left behind.

For years, Irving has been helping different people and supporting causes across the nation. It is worth noting that he cashed out $1.5 million to WNBA players to support them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He also donated $323,000 to food banks in pursuit of helping struggling families.

This time, his philanthropy reached George Floyd's wife and daughter.

During Etan Thomas' The Rematch podcast, former NBA player Stephen Jackson revealed that Irving recently acquired a house for Floyd's family.

He added that Floyd's daughter also received support not only from their family friends, but also from people like Irving and other celebrities.

"I'm just continuing to do what I said I was going to do; I said I was going to be my brother's keeper and take care of his daughter and make sure that her next days are her best days," Jackson said.

Aside from Irving's newly purchased house for the family, Lil Wayne's manager and Barbra Streisand also offered support by buying them a Mercedes Benz and giving them stock in Disney, respectively.

NBA Supports George Floyd, Other Victims

Kyrie Irving's move came months after the NBA allowed its players to honor Floyd and other African-Americans who suffered from police brutality in the country.

In July, Irving and other basketball players refused to support the NBA's return as they believed it would bury down the talks about the widespread and persistent racism.

"[S]ome players believe it's bad optics for a league comprised predominantly of black men to be sequestered in one location for up to three months merely to entertain the masses and ease the league's economic burden, sources said," Chris Haynes wrote in his Yahoo article.

Other A-list athletes, including LeBron James and Stephen Curry, also expressed their anger over the "disgusting" way of Floyd's arrest that eventually led to the man's death.

James posted two updates he dedicated to Floyd. In one post, he wrote "STILL!!!!" alongside a photo of him while wearing a sweatshirt with "I can't breathe" written on it.

In the second post, he created a collage showing a picture of the officer kneeling on Floyd alongside a photo of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the National Anthem at a game.

Meanwhile,Curry posted the same picture and wrote, "If this image doesn't disturb you and piss you off, then idk."

