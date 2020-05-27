DISGUSTING! LeBron James, Stephen Curry Speak Out After George Floyd's Death

LeBron James and Stephen Curry stood for George Floyd, who died after he got pinned down by a police officer.

On Monday, the 46-year-old African-American citizen was arrested and handcuffed in the most disgusting way. A bystander video captured the aftermath of the arrest, showing how Floyd struggled as a police officer pressed his knee onto his neck.

In the video, Floyd can be heard saying "I can't breathe" repeatedly, while the people on the scene pleaded and cursed the officer who continuously choked him until his nose bled.

After a few minutes, the poor man -- who remained lying face down with his hands cuffed behind his back -- became silent and motionless. Still, the officer continued to pin him down with his knees.

An ambulance immediately arrived, and its medic checked the pulse on Floyd's neck before rushing him to the hospital.

Because of the" disgusting" way of the arrest that eventually led to the death of Floyd, James and Curry joined the rest of the world in condeming the policemen.

King James posted two updates he dedicated to Floyd. In one post, he wrote "STILL!!!!" alongside a photo of him while wearing a sweatshirt with "I can't breathe" written on it.

In the second post, he shared a collage showing a picture of the officer kneeling on Floyd alongside a photo of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the National Anthem at a game.

"Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you?? #StayWoke," LeBron captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Curry shared the same picture of the officer and jotted down a lengthy message to raise awareness.

"If this image doesn't disturb you and piss you off, then idk. I've seen a lot of people speak up and try to articulate how fed up and angry they are. All good and well but it's the same same same reality we live in," the 32-year-old point guard said in dismay.

Curry also pointed out that Floyd did not deserve to die, most importantly when he pleaded for help but was just ignored in the end.

"George was murdered. George wasn't human to that cop that slowly and purposefully took his life away. #georgefloyd," he ended his post.

What The Authorities Did

After the explosive footage stormed social media on Tuesday, the FBI started their investigation. The officer who pinned Floyd and his three colleagues were fired due to the incident.

Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis also condemned the officers' actions and even called on prosecutors to file charges against the policeman who knelt on Floyd's neck.

"I want to see a charge take place," Frey said during a news conference. "I want to see justice for George Floyd."

Meanwhile, Floyd's relatives demanded to have the officers be charged with murder.

"They treated him worse than they treat animals," Philonise Floyd, Geroge's brother, said on CNN. "They took a life - they deserve life."

Floyd's cousin also seconded the idea and said that the officers should face serious consequences.

"I would like to see the officers charged with murder and convicted," the victim's cousin said. "I would not be happy with anything less. In my mind, they executed him."

