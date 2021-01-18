'Nancy Drew' Season 2: The CW Drops Exciting Spoiler Photos for Episode 2!

Sneak peek! "Nancy Drew" Season 2 gave its viewers what Episode 2 would look like through a new set of photos.

The "Nancy Drew" TV series will unravel more supernatural mysteries through its new season, and its second episode seemed to be more hair-raising than ever.

Before the release of the series' second season on January 20, The CW shared photos of its second episode--all of which somewhat explained why it is called "The Reunion of Lost Souls."

What New Photos Revealed About "Nancy Drew" Season 2

The photoset shows how Kennedy McMann's crew goes to investigate again.

In one of the photos, Nick's mother finally meets George, which would be interesting since George has feelings for Nick.

Another photo also confirms Hannah Gruen's return to the "Nancy Drew" cast. Riley Smith and Maddison Jaizani reportedly star, as well.

Meanwhile, its official description also reveals the aforementioned scenes. In addition, Carson and Ace share a scene after their hilarious prison escape attempt.

[SEE PHOTOS HERE]

What "Nancy Drew" Season 2 Will Be All About

The new installment of the spinoff, developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, will offer more mysterious scenes.

For the new season, Nancy and the whole Drew Crew need to create a new plan to stop the Aglaeca after they witnessed the visions of their own deaths.

However, the journey is not easy for any of them, especially when a detective arrives in Horseshoe Bay.

Detective Tamura (guest actor Ryan-James Hatanaka) shows up to question Nancy as the prime suspect for assaulting a comatose girl.

Aside from McMann and Lewis, Maddison Jaizani (Bess Marvin), Tunji Kasim (Ned "Nick" Nickerson), Alex Saxon (Ace), Riley Smith (Ryan Hudson), and Scott Wolf (Carson Drew) also returned in the new season.

Fans Excited for New Season

After announcing the upcoming installment, fans and viewers of "Nancy Drew" expressed their excitement toward the next episodes.

One fan said, "Like everyone said, definitely binge it. You'll be done pretty quick. I had to force myself to slow down because I was going through the episodes three or four at a time, and I knew it was going to be a long wait till the new season came out."

Another one, who never watched it in the first place, finally felt intrigued with the synopsis.

"I'm intrigued...but I've never seen a single episode! Would I need to binge the first season before Season 2 starts? Or can I just jump right in?" the internet user asked.

The first episode of Larry Teng-directed flick will arrive on The CW on January 20, 2021.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian-Kanye West Divorce Update: 'Jesus Is King' Rapper Set To Meet Divorce Lawyers [REPORT]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles