HBO is gearing up for another "Game of Thrones" spinoff.

According to Variety, the series adaptation for "Tales of Dunk and Egg" is now in the works.

The George RR Martin-based series is said to be in a "very early development," however, so the network has not disclosed any details such as the writer.

Moreover, the outlet mentioned that show will follow the adventures Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg), set 90 years prior to the events of "A Song of Ice and Fire."

Aside from this, it is worth noting that Martin has published three novels in the "Tales of Dunk and Egg" series.

The first one is "The Hedge Knight" in 1998, followed by "The Sworn Sword" in 2003 and "The Mystery Knight" in 2010.

Five years later, Martin wrote "A Knight of the Seven Kingdom"-- which compiles his first three official prequel novellas.

"Game of Thrones" Prequel Earns Mixed Reactions From Fans

Following the news about the planned "Game of Thrones" prequel, fans have mixed reactions to the said show.

"Hey, HBO, you know The Mandalorian, right? It revived a massive franchise that ended badly, so we were thinking..." one fan tweeted.

A second fan pointed out that "The Tales of Dunk and Egg" can be a "good miniseries." However, its airtime is a huge concern.

"The Tales of Dunk and Egg were clearly near to Martin's heart when he wrote them - they're (relatively) concise, clean, well- and purposefully-written. If it's done well they could genuinely make a good miniseries. Not sure about a one-hour show though..."

On the other hand, an individual seemed to be thrilled with HBO's project: "The Tales of Dunk and Egg are so good. Glad to hear they're being turned into a series."

Lastly, one fan warned the cable company not to ruin the "GOT" spinoff.

"Tales of Dunk and Egg show is literally the only non-tWoW news that would get me fired up. I love the series almost as much as asoiaf, don't mess this up, HBO."

Aside from the upcoming "The Tales of Dunk and Egg," another "GOT" series is set to debut in 2022.

HBO is currently working on the "House of the Dragon," which is the second prequel to the hit fantasy drama series.

Written by Jane Goldman, the story follows the Targaryen's civil war in Westeros, known as the Dance of Dragons.

