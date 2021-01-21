Chrissy Teigen's wish has been fulfilled by the new US President Joe Biden.

In her recent post, the former "Lip Sync Battle" host was surprised with notification coming from the official @POTUS Twitter account.

"OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!" she tweeted alongside a shared post from a political journalist, Gabe Fleisher, showing 11 people that the POTUS account follows.

OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/BmBfkPZgEj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

The said 11-people list also includes government officials, such as the White House official page, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, his running mate and now Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Press Secretary Jen Psaki. John Legend's wife is the only celebrity who made the cut.

Still in awe, the former model-turned-TV personality then added, "my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president's tweets and they probably won't be unhinged."

Moreover, Chrissy joked about not posting any tweets from now on.

"I should prob never tweet again," Teigen furthered.

Fans React To Chrissy Teigen's Twitter News Involving Joe Biden

With over 167,000 likes and 6,400 re-tweets as of writing, her comment section was filled by fans hyping her social media honor coming from Biden.

"With great power comes great responsibility. Will you please protect our right to keep and bear arms..? Sincerely, A law abiding citizen, gun owner, and fan of the Legend family," one tweeted.

A second user posted the comparison of Tiegen's and her husband's achievements: "John may have an EGOT. But you are being followed by the POTUS!!!!"

Moreover, an individual noted that this would be the start of good things for the former Sports Illustrated model: "I declare today the first real day of 2021 and say this is an excellent omen of things to come."

Prior to Joe Biden's inauguration, the "Bring the Funny" host posted a tweet saying, "hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz."

This was in reference to her complicated relationship with the former president, Donald Trump.

Chrissy Teigen Versus Donald Trump

Back in 2019, Trump attacked the couple on social media due to their stance over criminal justice reform.

The outspoken president called the Grammy winner "boring," while the mother-of-two was described as a "filthy mouthed wife."

Following the former world leader's scathing remark, Tiegen simply replied, "Tagged everyone but me. An honor, Mister President."

This prompted Trump to block the cookbook author.

