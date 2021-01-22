"The Walking Dead" Season 10c will continue creeping into viewers' television in February, bringing more hair-rasing and thrilling scenes.

The year 2021 is the best year for "The Walking Dead" fans, as its latest installments will be available soon.

On Thursday, the AMC dropped the full preview of the upcoming series, showing some of the most notable scenes everyone should look forward to on the next six "extra" episodes.

"The Walking Dead" Season 10C Trailer

The new trailer of "The Walking Dead" Season 10C offered a haunting voice for its viewers--of Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan.

"Little pig, little pig, let me come in," he said in the closing seconds of the clip.

The trailer introduced a new-and-improved Negan, looking like he is about to meet a villain who fans thought was long gone.

Lauren Cohan's Maggie also appeared, marking her return to the franchise. According to Maggie, her son asked her what happened to the guy who killed his father.

Elsewhere in the action-packed teaser, guest stars Robert Patrick and Hilarie Burton Morgan were seen as Mars and Lucille, respectively.

There is also a scene where Aaron (Ross Marquand) put a gun to his head before the video changed again and showed Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) warning them.

"Evil people aren't the exception to the rule. They are the rule," the character said.

Meanwhile, AMC also dropped a press release, unveiling the series' storyline.

"In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The. years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides," the statement disclosed, as quoted by TV Series Finale.

"The Walking Dead" Cast

"The Walking Dead" Season 10C will be home to some of the series' original cast members and new guest stars.

Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Ryan Hurst, Samantha Morton and Jeffrey Dead Morgan are set to reprise their roles, among others.

Meanwhile, Okea Eme-Akwari join Patrick and Burton as guest stars. He will play the role of Elijah.

AMC confirmed that "The Walking Dead" Season 10C release date is scheduled on February 28.

