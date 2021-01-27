Aside from the reported prequels and spinoffs of the hit drama series "Game of Thrones," an animated series is reportedly in the works.

According to a report by TV Web, HBO is planning to roll out an animated adaptation of the eight-season drama about nine noble families that had been at war against each other. However, fans should not get their hopes up that it will come soon, as it has been revealed that the project is still in its very early stages.

While it is unkown if it is still in the conceptual stage or there are already concrete plans, no plot details have been revealed. The TV Web report also noted that no writer has been attached to the animated series, which means that it's likely the project hasn't even began production yet.

For what it's worth though, the said series is reportedly planned to be streamed on HBO Max.

Per Reuters, however, HBO did not comment on the report.

Game of Thrones Full Series

The fantasy series based on George R.R. Martin's novels first aired in 2011 and ended in 2019. While the series' final season has been met with criticisms for its development, the show still made huge waves and garnered significant following over the years.

It has also been highly successful in awards shows over the years, bagging 12 Emmy Awards which includes Best Drama Series.

The "Game of Thrones" casts such as Sophie Turner, Kit Harrington, Maisie Williams and Emilia Clarke also rose to more fame with their respective roles in the highly regarded TV series adaptation.

Game of Thrones Prequels

While full details about the animated series is yet to be revealed, it is worth noting that HBO already has a planned prequel featuring the House of Dragon. It is set 300 years before the events that was featured in the first "Game of Thrones" series.

With Jane Goldman as writer, the story will put an emphasis on the Targaryen civil war in Westeros, which known as the Dance of Dragons. It is scheduled to debut in 2022.

Moreover, as previously reported, HBO is said to be planning another spinoff related to "Tales of Dunk and Egg." It will reportedly follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon Targaryen (Egg), 90 years prior to the happenings in "A Song of Ice and Fire."

