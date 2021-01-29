Sarah Jessica parker just revealed one part of the storyline of the highly anticipated reboot of "Sex and the City."

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Parker said she's gearing up to reprise her famous Carrie Bradshaw role and teased what fans can expect on the HBO Max reboot titled "And Just Like That."

Part of the series' reboot would include the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic because, as Parker noted, "that's the city these characters live in, and how has that changed relationships once friends disappear."

She also revealed that series creator Michael Patrick King had hired a room full of female writers.

"It's incredibly diverse in a really exciting way," the Hollywood actress said.

Aside from the COVID-19 storyline, Parker also noted that they would be adding views on the social world and politics, as well as the life experiences of other "Sex and the City" cast members.

SJP and her co-stars, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis--who will also be reprising their original roles on the "Sex and the City" reboot--are too excited to catch up after a lot of time has passed. After all, Carrie, Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York Goldenblatt are already in their 50s.

The show will have to find the answers to fans and the stars' questions of who they are in the world now and if they have adopted after all these years.

Sarah Jessica Parker pondered, "Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? What is their relationship to social media?"

The cast of "Sex and the City" reboot is also excited to what the writers can imagine for today's characters.

No Kim Cattrall

While all three women are reprising their roles, Kim Cattral is the only person who will not be back to play Samantha Jones.

This is following news of her strained relationship with the show in the past years, particularly with Parker.

However, Parker told TMZ that they have no intention of replacing her, nor they're working on a fourth character since "We have New York City as the fourth character."

'Sex and the City' Reboot

The HBO Max series "And Just Like That" will have 10 limited episodes.

Just like the original series, each episode will run for 30 minutes.

Production for the series will start in spring 2021, but there is still no actual release date for "Sex and the City" reboot.

It's not reported if the cast will be getting COVID-19 vaccines prior to filming.

