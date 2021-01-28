Justin Timberlake couldn't help but flex his muscles and superhuman strength during a sweaty workout session.

The 39-year-old American singer, actor and record producer is packing on some muscle pounds for his much-anticipated movie "Palmer."

To get into character, the father-of-two had to do some weight lifting.

Showing off a peek at his fitness routine, the "SexyBack" hitmaker dropped a video on Instagram to show the fans just how intense his workouts were.

Some of the comments on Justin Timberlake's Instagram post said, "DANG! Look at you go!!"

Another commented, "What a beast!"

The film follows the drama surrounding an ex-convict making friends with a kid from a troubled home.

"Palmer" is set for release on Friday, January 29, and Justin stars alongside Alisha Wainright.

Britney Spears Remembers Ex-BF Justin Timberlake

This came a day after his famous ex-girlfriend Britney Spears performed some seductive dance moves to one of Justin Timberlake's songs.

The "Baby One More Time" singer regularly shows off some of her impressive dance skills on Instagram, and she was moved by the groove of a close and too familiar face on Wednesday.

The mother-of-two couldn't help but twirl around and dance to the beat of "Holy Grail," a song on Jay-Z's 2013 album, "Magna Carta."

"Holy Grail" also features some high notes from the former NSYNC singer.

In the minute-long video, Britney wore one of her signature outfits that include a black cropped top turtleneck with a pair of low-rise plaid shorts. She was, as usual, barefoot in the video.

Britney captioned the post, "Danced in my [turtle emoji] neck last week to HOLY GRAIL!!!"

She added, "I know ... turtle necks are SO ME !!!!'

However, what shocked everyone was when she tagged her ex-boyfriend.

One commenter said on her post, "Britney with the @ tags!! We love to see it."

It wasn't the first time Britney has danced to Justin Timberlake's songs. In April, she posted a video on Instagram as she twirled to his song, "Filthy," which caught Justin's attention.

The "Better Days" hitmaker commented, captured by Instagram account Comments by Celebs, a laughing emoji and three hand-praising emojis.

Britney and Justin dated from 1999 to 2002.

Ten years later, he went on to marry Jessica Biel and they share sons Silas and Phineas.

Unfortunately, their marriage came with a controversy when Justin was pictured holding hands with "Palmer" co-star Alisha Wainright. This resulted in him making a public apology to his wife.

On the other hand, Britney shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline but is currently dating dancer Sam Asghari.

