Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, spoke up against Jamie Spears publicly for the first time.

A few hours after the release of the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, Asghari let out his dismay against Britney's dad. He also claimed that he tries to control his relationship with the pop star.

On Instagram, the 27-year-old actor shared his fiery rant, totally slamming Jamie.

"Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," Asghari wrote. "In my opinion, Jamie is a total d---."

Asghari added that he would not go into details anymore since he always want to respect their privacy. However, he pointed out that he is free to express his opinion, especially when he and Britney are involved.

Britney has been facing headaches because of his father. Prior to the rant by Asghari, the Free Britney Movement is already making noise as Jamie is reportedly exploiting money from the "Womanizer" hitmaker.

This scenario reportedly continues, especially since the singer lost her bid to remove her father as her conservator. The Business Insider obtained financial documents that show how Britney spent $1.1 million on her legal and conservator fees in 2018.

Jamie's attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen, defended her client and said that Jamie is actually the best conservator. After all, he helped remove her debts and earn Britney Spears' net worth of over $60 million.

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Is So Supportive

Amid all these struggles, Asghari assured that he will always support the "Toxic" singer.

He exclusively told People that he always wants the best for his better half. Thus, he pledged to continue supporting her while working on the future Britney wants and deserves.

"I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together," the "Family Business," Asghari went on.

Asghari first met the pop star on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video shoot back in 2016.

His statement came after The New York Times' new documentary about the singer's life--which Britney never authorized--was released.

Currently, the singer continues to fight what she wants and prevent his father from getting more power in the conservatorship over her estate.

The next court hearing between the two parties will be held on February 11.

