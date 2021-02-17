Prince Philip entered a medical facility again and is expected to stay hospitalized in the next coming days.

Buckingham Palace released a statement to confirm that the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to hospital again on Tuesday evening.

According to BBC, a palace source disclosed that the duke traveled by car to the King Edward VII Hospital in central London after feeling unwell. However, his doctor advised him to stay in the facility for a few more days for observation and rest.

While this may spark another coronavirus scare, the same source clarified that the hospital admission of Prince Philip is not COVID-19-related. The source also assured that Queen Elizabeth II's husband was "in good spirits" upon his arrival in the hospital.

Meanwhile, another palace source told BAZAAR.com that it was not an emergency admission. In fact, the duke himself walked into the hospital alone and unaided.

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly remained at Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip's Brighter Days Ahead

Prince Philip's recent hospitalization came after he and the Queen received COVID-19 vaccines from their household doctor at the royal residence. He is expected, though, to be discharged before turning 100 years old in June.

The upcoming milestone will make him the first male member of the royal family and the first royal consort to reach his 100th birthday. Still, Queen Elizabeth II's husband reportedly does not have any plan to make a "fuss" in celebrating his birthday, according to The Telegraph.

"The one person you can guarantee will not want anything to do with it, is the duke. He's retired, he's stepped back, he doesn't want the fuss. You can't blame him," a source told the news outlet.

Amid his recent health scare, Prince Philip continues to dedicate his life keeping his health and energy in tact. From the day he married Queen Elizabeth II, he gave up smoking. He also never drunk heavily, and instead, he keeps himself fit by becoming a sportsman.

Duke of Edinburgh's Declining Health

His age may be a factor in his hospital admission, but it is worth noting that it is not the first time Prince Philip was hospitalized.

In December 2019, he also came to King Edward VII Hospital as a "precautionary measure." At the same time, he also received treatment for a "pre-existing condition" that he never revealed to the public.

He has also received treatments for various conditions over the years, like blocked coronary artery, bladder infection and abdomen exploratory surgery.

