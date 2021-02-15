The most-awaited tell-all interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will finally happen soon.

On Monday, CBS (per EW) revealed that Meghan and Prince Harry will gear up for a very "intimate conversation" with Oprah Winfrey.

The news outlet detailed that the interview will take place on March 7 through a special primetime coverage.

"Winfrey will speak with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," CBS said in a statement, as quoted by Belfast Telegraph.

After Oprah and Meghan's one-on-one interview, Prince Harry will join them to tackle their move to the United States following the so-called Megxit.

The conversation will also reportedly cover the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's hopes and dreams for their growing family. It will mark the first interview the Sussexes give since they decided to step down as senior members of the royal family.

The 90-minute "Oprah With Meghan and Harry" will also be their first tell-all interview since relocating to Southern California.

The appearance is expected to go smoothly compared to Prince Andrew's humiliating BBC interview, as Winfrey is a personal friend of Meghan.

In addition, the rare occurrence will be produced by Oprah's Harpo Productions since they do not want any British media outlet to interfere.

Meghan Markle Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

It is worth noting that this development came a day after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirmed that they are expecting baby no. 2.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," the Sussexes' representative said, per Today.

The announcement photo by their close friend and photographer Misan Harriman also showed the growing baby bump of the duchess.

The Buckingham Palace also penned a separate statement, expressing the excitement of the royal family to welcome their newest member.

"The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well."

The baby will be Meghan and Prince Harry's second child after baby Archie, and the child is considered a "rainbow baby." The term is used to describe the children that are born after a loss.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles