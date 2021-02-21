The renowned franchise from Disney is set to receive its reboot after years of being on hiatus. However, its original lead star, Johnny Depp, will not be part of it.

To recall, the actor lost his Captain Jack Sparrow role after his lawsuit defeat against The Sun. He even exited from the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise due to the wife-beater claims.

There have been rumors that Margot Robbie will succeed Depp in the new female-led movie. Although reboots are popular these days, new data revealed that the Mouse House's idea for a female-led "Pirates of the Caribbean" would not work out.

According to casino.org, a female element to the movie may not contribute to the continued success of the franchise at the box office.

The site then compared how the male-led originals get more attention compared to the female-led films. Casino also gathered data of budgets and box office earnings - most of which are always in favor of male-led movies.

What the Data Indicate?

In comparison, "Ghostbusters" received its first reboot with a whole new female cast ensemble in 2016. The "Ghostbusters: Answer the Call" unfortunately suffered from major criticisms and ended up getting only 6.4 stars on IMDB.

"The Karate Kid" trilogy also fell in the same fate that its Hilary Swank-led flick only scored a 4.5-star rating.

On average, female reboots receive 1.6 fewer stars compared to their original male-led movies.

Female films have problems with budget departments, as well. Per Casino, female-led reboots have smaller budgets across the board.

For instance, "Ocean's 11" got a $120 million budget while "Ocean's 8" only had half of it at $70 million.

Even the "Star Wars" franchise faced the same ordeal.

"Star Wars episode IV" successfully garnered more than $3 billion at the box office. But the first film in the Daisy Ridley-led sequel only brought home nearly $2 million.

"These female reboots received on average over $15 million less budget than their male-led originals," the site added.

With that said, it is safe to say that the upcoming "Pirates of the Caribbean" film might suffer from the same embarrassment soon.

Although Robbie is one of the highest-paid stars in Hollywood, her movies fail most of the time. Her film "Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" earned the lowest opening box office sales DC ever recorded.

