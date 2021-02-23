Buckingham Palace released a follow-up statement regarding Prince Philip's hospitalization. This time, the royal family revealed the Duke of Edinburgh's real health status.

On Tuesday, it has been revealed that Queen Elizabeth II's husband is undergoing treatments for infection. He is expected to stay in the medical facility for a few more days.

"The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII's Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection. He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days," the palace said, as quoted by CNN.

The royal consort first entered King Edward VII's Hospital one week ago. At that time, BBC reported that the duke felt unwell.

It remains unknown what kind of infection Prince Philip is currently suffering from. However, another palace source clarified to BAZAAR.com that it was not COVID-19-related and not an emergency admission.

The recent update alarmed royal watchers, though, as it seems like the royal prince is highly likely experiencing the worse rather than being "in good spirits."

Prince Philip Receives Well Wishes

Soon after the new statement has been released, royal supporters quickly sent their well wishes to Prince Philip online.

One Twitter user said, "bless our dear Prince Philip ! Hang on in there and get well to be with our dear Queen xxx."

"So glad to hear Prince Philip is feeling a lot better. Sending get well wishes for his continued improvement and hope to see him home again soon," another one added.

A royal fan also wrote, "Now we know it's an infection. Hope Prince Philip will get well soon."

Prince Philip also gets support from the royal family, especially from its central members.

Last week, Prince Charles visited him and spent around 40 minutes with his father. He reportedly went alone and traveled from his Highgrove home.

Meanwhile, Prince William also dropped by the medical facility on Monday after visiting a coronavirus vaccination center in eastern England.

In one of his quick interviews, he revealed that his 99-year-old grandfather is doing okay.

"Yes, he's OK, they're keeping an eye on him," he said before giving them a wink, per Associated Press.

On the other hand, Queen Elizabeth II remains at Windsor Castle and has not visited her husband yet.

