Queen Elizabeth II 'Out of the Picture' After Prince Philip's Hospitalization: Royal Experts Explain Why

Prince Philip Hospitalized Update: Queen Elizabeth II seems to be out of the limelight after Prince Philip's hospitalization. This caused royal watchers to ask whether the Queen will ever visit the royal consort or not.

Last week, Queen Elizabeth II's husband went to the King Edward VII Hospital to get himself checked by a physician. A source confirmed to BBC that the royal's admission was not COVID-19-related, adding that he remains in "good spirits."

"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell," the insider said. "The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."

A separate source from BAZAAR added that the hospital admission was not urgent.

Despite the non-urgency of the admission, royal watchers suggested that Her Majesty should pay her husband a visit.

However, Buckingham Palace has not confirmed whether she will be visiting the royal consort soon. She currently stays at Windsor Castle, where she and Prince Philip spent most of their time during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

The same event happened in December 2019 when the Duke of Edinburgh also admitted himself to the same hospital to receive treatment for a "pre-existing condition."

During that time, Her Majesty opted to attend the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham instead of visiting her husband.

Although her non-visitation stirred criticisms, royal experts defended her and reasoned that royals do not usually visit each other in the hospital.

Despite that, royal supporters wish she could visit Prince Philip this time as he has been undergoing treatments over the past years. To recall, his health seemingly deteriorated after receiving countless procedures - from treatments for a blocked coronary artery to his abdomen exploratory surgery.

Who Visited Prince Philip?

Prince William confirmed that Prince Philip remains in a medical facility in London for observation and rest.

On Monday, the Duke of Cambridge visited a coronavirus vaccination center located in eastern England. In one of his quick interviews, he eased away royal watchers' worries by saying that the 99-year-old royal consort is doing okay.

"Yes, he's OK, they're keeping an eye on him," he said before giving them a wink, per Associated Press.

The first reserve to the throne was royal to update the royal family's supporters regarding the duke's health. However, he was not the first one to see the royal in the hospital.

According to express.uk, Prince Philip's son, Prince Charles, already visited him. The Prince of Wales reportedly traveled to the medical facility from his Highgrove home.

The Prince of Wales reportedly spent about 40 minutes with his father.

Meanwhile, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, did not accompany Prince Charles. Tune in for more updates on Prince Philip's hospitalization.

