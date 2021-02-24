Henry Cavill Working on Mass Effect 3? Hidden Message in Blurry Text of Cryptic Post Exposed

Henry Cavill recently teased a secret project.

Before showing more details, many believe that it's going to be "Superman 2."

In an Instagram post, he captioned a black and white photo of him getting his hair and makeup done with "Secret project? Or just a handful of paper with random words on it.... Guess you'll have to wait and see."

During that time, MovieWeb reported the mysterious document looked like it had the word "Smallville" in it.

Though there's no word from Cavill that DC fans will soon get a sequel for "Man of Steel," it has been churning through the rumor mill for quite some time now.

However, he addressed the speculation denying what many hoped for.

Back in July, Henry Cavill said, "The amount of speculation, the stuff I read on the internet, is extraordinary and sometimes frustrating."

"It's when you see people stating stuff as fact. Like, 'No, that's not the case. That hasn't happened, and that conversation isn't happening.'"

But he revealed he would "absolutely love" to play the last son of Krypton once more.

Not 'Superman'

But GamePressure edited Henry Cavill's Instagram post to take away the blur in the corner.

And according to them, the words written on the paper are "Mass Effect."

They mentioned that some words were written also include "Cerberus," "Reaper," "Geth," and "Tali'Zorah."

The blurry texts are actually excerpts from the Wikipedia page of "Mass Effect 3."

It's unclear if it would be a movie, a Netflix series, or a spin-off featuring Conrad Verner's misadventures.

What 'Mass Effect' is About

"Mass Effect" is a video game developed by BioWare, initially released for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Microsoft Windows. They have expanded the game to be played on Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in March 2017. It has also evolved to IOS, Android, and Wii U.

It is a trilogy revolving around Commander Shepard, a space navy soldier whose mission is to save the galaxy from a race of "the Reapers and their agents."

The first release was in 2007, and its latest release is "Mass Effect: Andromeda" in 2017 but will have "Mass Effect: Legendary Edition" in May 2021.

Henry Cavill on 'Mass Effect'

The "Enola Holmes" actor is also a Total War fan. If he's not busy swinging a silver sword or riding Roach on to The Continent, Henry Cavill takes his R&R seriously by playing "The Witcher" games, the same title that he also stars in Netflix series.

He told Hobby Consolas that his favorite game is "The Witcher 3."

Cavill explained, "Every time I get into one of them, I keep playing until I die for good."

"For some reason, there is something about the nature of the strategy of the battlefront that I love."

