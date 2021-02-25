On Wednesday night in Hollywood, a still-unknown shooter killed Lady Gaga's dog walker. Her two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were also stolen.

A new upsetting video obtained by TMZ from a neighbor's surveillance video shows a white sedan stopped beside Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga's dog walker.

Two men get out of the car's backseat, with one of them pointing the gun at him while saying, "give it up."

During the confrontation, Fischer tried to fight back and screamed for help. He also yelled for Koji, one of the dogs, before the man shot him in his chest.

The two suspects then held one dog each as they drove away from the crime scene. Meanwhile, the third dog ran back to Fischer, who hit the sidewalk.

According to the news outlet, the neighbor released the video upon the approval of Lady Gaga and his team. They also aim to catch the shooter and recover the dogs.

No other details about the suspects are currently available. But the neighbor assumed that the getaway vehicle was a Nissan Altima or Sentra.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a man was shot before 10:00 p.m on that day. The victim, which happened to be Fischer, is currently in stable condition and recovering well.

Retrieving the Two Bulldogs

The "Bad Romance" singer is currently in Rome, but she already offered $500,000.

A source told CNN that the 34-year-old singer "is offering half-a-million dollars to anyone who has her two dogs, no questions asked. Anyone who has the dogs can use this email, KojiandGustav@gmail.com to retrieve the reward."

Tara Bruno of SNORT Rescue said that French bulldogs are one of the most stolen dog breeds since they are popular and expensive. The breed's small and portable physique also makes them easier to be stolen.

"The motive is resale. Thieves know they can get a couple thousand dollars for them," she said, per People.

Her fans and colleagues also started helping Lady Gaga's team in retrieving her dogs. Some of them also called out the singer for focusing on her dog more than the Ryan Fischer.

"I don't like the fact that the person who walked Lady Gaga's dogs got shot and people are focusing on sending prayers to Gaga like I understand her dogs were taken and that's terrible but. Someone was shot and that's being mentioned as a footnote on this topic," one Twitter user said.

Another one wrote, "So what about her taking care of the dog walker? She's more concerned about the stolen dogs?"

