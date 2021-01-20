Lady Gaga left another message for everyone using her inauguration outfit.

Joe Biden's inauguration became extra special with Lady Gaga's voice and appearance. On Wednesday, the "Bad Romance" hitmaker delivered a welcoming and moving national anthem performance during Biden's presidential start.

Her voice perfectly fitted the United States Marine band throughout her performance, especially when she sang the "flag was still there" part.

She also flaunted her Hunger Games-inspired red gown and long-sleeved black top.

But what made her existence more hair-raising was the large dove brooch she wore for the event. The dove brooch was comparable to Katniss Everdeen's Mockingjay pin.

While people were satisfied enough with what she showed, Lady Gaga took to Twitter to explain what the brooch meant.

"A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other," she wrote, expressing her now-burning hope for the divided country.

The post now has over 485,000 likes and 41,000 retweets. Thousands of her fans also shared their reactions on the comment section, applauding her for such a thoughtful move.

One fan said, "We watched your performance live here in England. Your rendition of the National Anthem had us close to tears - so beautiful - so stunning. Thank you for creating a moment to remember for a lifetime."

"here's to the beginning of a newer, safer, more inclusive chapter of American history.," another one added.

Lady Gaga Prays for Peace

Even before her historical performance, the 34-year-old singer has been offering support and prayers to her fellowmen.

On Tuesday, she had her rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, which recently faced a violent attack after President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building.

"I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans," she wrote above a snap of her under the Capitol Rotunda, per Billboard.

The pro-Donald Trump riot in Washington D.C. led to the deaths of five people. One of the victims included Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick.

"The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.," Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said.

Over 50 officers from the Capitol Police department and the Metropolitan Police Department also sustained injuries from the event.

