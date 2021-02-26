Prince Harry opened up how toxic U.K. press damaged his mental health, pushing him to leave the country with his wife, Meghan Markle.

On Friday, the Duke of Sussex candidly revealed to Corden how the UK press caused him to leave his royal life.

"We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health," he said. "I was like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do."

The statement purely came from his own thoughts. However, several critics slammed the Duke of Sussex for being unhelpful.

Soon after "The Late Late Show With James Corden" aired, sources claimed that Prince Harry stole the attention away from Her Majesty.

"When the Queen speaks, as she has done about the vaccine, it is accepted that she has a clear field," a source said to Daily Mail.

Indeed, Prince Harry held the interview hours after Queen Elizabeth II encouraged the Britons to get jabbed. Her Majesty highlighted her COVID-19 vaccine push even more by saying that it did not hurt her at all.

Prince Harry Overshadowed Queen Elizabeth II

Aside from the source, royal expert Robert Jobson also shared his thoughts on how the royal prince stole the spotlight.

Instead of focusing on Queen Elizabeth II's important pandemic message, people began talking about his interview instead.

"On the day that the Queen has issued a very, very important message about the whole of the nation getting the jab, that message has sort of been blurred by Harry, the man who wants a private life, talking about his private life again," he said.

Jobson believes that the timing was off and that the royal could have to cater the interview at least days after the release of Queen Elizabeth II's COVID-19 statement.

It was not the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly tried to get people's attention from the royal family, though.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex failed to show professional teamwork with the royal family.

"In recent months Meghan and Harry did not seem to care if their activities clashed with those of other senior royals and this is no longer the concern it once was," Fitzwilliams said.

He then compared them to Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. Unlike the Sussexes, the Cambridges never failed to work side by side with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

In the end, their harmony resulted in a more united front of the central members of the royal family.

