Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon welcome another addition to the royal family. Howwever, will the new royal member receive a royal title or not?

On Sunday, Markle and Prince Harry's spokesperson revealed the baby news through a statement.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," the representative said, per Today.

The statement came with a black and white photo of the couple with Meghan's head resting in the royal prince's lap. The Duchess of Sussex also had her hand on top of her growing baby bump.

Meanwhile, the longtime friend of the couple, photographer Misan Harriman, personally captured the announcement photo.

The Buckingham Palace also released a separate statement about the baby news, saying, "The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well."

While the new addition to the Sussex clan is yet to arrive, questions whether baby no. 2 will have a royal title began to emerge.

Will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Baby No. 2 Be a Prince/Princess?

The same question when Baby Archie arrived will also linger around as Markle and Prince Harry wait for the birth of their second child.

It is worth noting that Archie currently does not go by any royal title. However, he will automatically move up the succession and receive a royal title once Prince Charles ascends to the throne.

The same situation goes for the baby no. 2. Currently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to give their family "normal" lives.

Nonetheless, the couple's decision will not stop Archie or the second baby from becoming royals if they want to be.

When the two siblings turn 18, they will have the full capacity to decide to take on the title or not. Once they accept their royal duties, the two will go by His Royal Highness/Her Royal Highness.

Both Meghan and Prince Harry still keep their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, but they decided to drop the HRH formalities after Megxit.

For Archie and baby no. 2's part, they may choose to follow their parents' choice, or they may also rejoin the royal fold on their own once they reach the legal age.

It is worth noting, though, that once Prince Charles becomes King, Archie will become sixth in line for the throne. The baby no. 2, on the other hand, will be the seventh reserve on the royal succession regardless of his/her gender.

With that said, Meghan's second baby will surely not have any royal title upon his/her arrival--unless Prince Charles finally takes over the monarchy.

