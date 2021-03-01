A new brief clip for the new season of "The Walking Dead" has been finally released.

On the official Twitter account of "The Walking Dead," the award-winning series dropped a 10-second sneak peek to its followers.

"A New World Order. The final season of #TWD begins Summer 2021," the caption says, confirming "The Walking Dead" release date.

Meanwhile, the clip features a massive comic book connection. An interrogation room flashes on the screen, the one similar to what a person would see inside a police station.

A New World Order. The final season of #TWD begins Summer 2021. pic.twitter.com/8T32Qx6H1t — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) March 1, 2021

There are also two video cameras set-up on opposite sides of the table. The clip also seemingly reveals that the set is within an unmanned, abandoned station.

What's weird about the new video is the fact that there are blacked-out sections that disappear for a moment during a glitch.

The audio also unveils an electronic sound that can be rarely heard during post-apocalyptic times. Footsteps and voices can be heard in the background.

There are also sounds of someone adjusting a device somewhere inside the room. When the clip cuts out, the viewers hear a slamming of an unknown thing.

"The Walking Dead" Season 11 Video Teases Something

So far, the new video became the first one to introduce a comic book location.

Commonwealth, as seen on the printed copies of the series, is the largest new community where the protagonists live since the world faced zombies. In the comics, Commonwealth's leader Pamela Milton goes by the title "Governor" and faces all new residents through an interview process.

The interrogation room might be teasing about this scene. However, it is also worth noting that the season 11 will be "A New World Order." This is similar to the comic book arc issues no. 175 to no. 180.

Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Ryan Hurst, Samantha Morton, and Jeffrey Dead Morgan are expected to join "The Walking Dead" cast list again.

It remains unknown whether guest stars Robert Patrick and Hilarie Burton Morgan will be seen as Mars and Lucille again.

For now, the characters will continue the remaining five episodes of "The Walking Dead" Season 10C.

Once released, season 11, which serves as the last season of the series, will run until 2022 with 24 episodes.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles