A new short teaser for "Godzilla vs. Kong" reveals why and how Godzilla ends up attacking King Kong.

The official Twitter account of Legendary dropped a sneak peek of the film before the release of its full trailer. In the said six-second clip, Kong can be seen on top of a military ship, chained up, while an unknown female said "Godzilla will come for him."

Godzilla then attacked from the water and tried to get a hold of the giant ape-like creature.

Meanwhile, the Kaiju News Outlet previously shared the new summary and placeholder cover for the movie.

The official movie novelization by Greg Keyes stated: "Humanity fights for its future as Godzilla and Kong embark on a path of destruction that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in an all-out war!"

With these little details, it seems like people are using Kong to lure Godzilla and, perhaps, pit them against each other.

Fans can expect to see more as the "Godzilla vs. Kong" trailer will be available on January 24.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" Release Date

Like other films, the fourth film in "MonsterVerse" will finally arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on March 26, 2021.

Previously, Warner Bros. scheduled it for release in 2020 on May 29, May 22, March 13, November 20, then on May 21, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The "lack of success" of the previous film, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters"--which only earned $385 million at the box office--also affected Warner Bros.' decision on its release date.

As the company wants it to be more successful than its predecessors, the head of Warner Bros., Toby Emmerich, has always wanted the date to be as flexible as possible.

The new Adam Wingard-directed film will follow the stories of "Godzilla" (2014), "Kong: Skull Island" (2017), and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" in 2019.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" Cast

Aside from the two monsters, the much-awaited crossover also hired the best stars in Hollywood.

"King of the Monsters" cast Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler and Zhang Ziyi are set to lead the film.

Meanwhile, "Godzilla vs. Kong" also has newcomers like Alexander Skarsgard (True Blood, Big Little Lies). Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzalez, Julian Dennison and Demian Bichir also joined the cast.

READ MORE: 'The Walking Dead' Season 10C: New Trailer, Spoilers & Release Date

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles